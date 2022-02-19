St Johnstone vs Hearts prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

On Saturday, third-placed Hearts will face bottom-placed St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00

Date: 19th February 2022, McDiarmid Park

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

St Johnstone vs Hearts Prediction

St. Johnstone had lost 14 of their previous 15 games, putting them on a ten-match losing run. They’ve also gone nine games without a win at home, dating back to the first week of October.

Hearts, on the other side, had gone on a four-game winning streak and were unbeaten in seven of their last 10 overall encounters.

They’d also won three of their previous five road trips, and, most crucially, they’d scored the most goals after the two leading scorers.

On the basis of these observations, most football betting sites predict that Hearts should win this weekend.

St Johnstone vs Hearts Prediction: St Johnstone 2-1 Hearts @ 3/1 with LiveScore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

St Johnstone vs Hearts Betting Tips

After the two titans – Rangers and Celtic – Hearts have undoubtedly been the best team in the Scottish top division this season. The team is currently in third place in the table, with a ten-point advantage over fourth-placed Dundee United.

The team has had a string of dismal performances and is in desperate need of a big win to reclaim their confidence.

And they’ll be up against the competition’s poorest team this weekend.

St. Johnstone is not only in last place in the table, but they have also scored the fewest goals in the campaign.

St Johnstone vs Hearts Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 5/4.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

St Johnstone vs Hearts Betting Odds

Match Winner

St Johnstone @ 3/1 with LiveScore Bet

Draw @ 12/5 with LiveScore Bet

Hearts @ 10/11 with LiveScore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 5/4

Under 2.5 @ 3/5

St Johnstone vs Hearts Free Bet

LiveScore bet is offering new customers £20 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.