St Johnstone vs Dundee United prediction: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bet

In the Premiership match on Saturday at McDiarmid Park, St Johnstone will compete against Dundee in order to win the match.

Match Info:

Date: 5th February 2022

Kick-off: 10:00, McDiarmid Park

Bet £10 on St Johnstone vs Dundee United and Get £60 In Bonuses

St Johnstone vs Dundee United Prediction

Johnstone had lost ten of their previous twelve games in all competitions and had only one win in the previous three months.

They had conceded two or more goals in five of their previous eight games, and they had only one league win at this venue since March. This season, they’ve only kept two clean sheets at this location.

Dundee, on the other hand, has only won twice since October and has lost seven of their last ten matches.

Given these facts, most football betting sites believe that St Johnstone will win the match.

St Johnstone vs Dundee United Prediction: St Johnstone 1-0 Dundee @ 13/10 with Betfred.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet with Betfred’s new customer offer and back our prediction.

St Johnstone vs Dundee United Betting Tips

Both St. Johnstone and Dundee United have Premiership defenses that are regarded as among the weakest in the league. Both teams have been allowing goals in large numbers throughout the season, and both are on long losing streaks.

The teams will be keen to start putting points on the board now that the season has reached its most vital stages. Given their respective limitations, both teams will see each other as the ideal opportunity to provide a much-needed victory.

St Johnstone vs Dundee United Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 9/5.

Bet on over 2.5 goals at 9/5 with Betfred.

St Johnstone vs Dundee United Betting Odds

Match Winner

St Johnstone @ 13/10 with Betfred

Draw @ 2/1 with Betfred

Dundee @ 12/5 with Betfred

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 9/5

Under 2.5 @ 1/2

Betfred St Johnstone vs Dundee United free bets

Betfred has an incredible offer for new customers where you can get £60 in bonuses when you bet just £10 on their vast sportsbook. That means you can bet £10 on St Johnstone vs Dundee game to unlock the free bets, or bet £10 on another sport and use the free bets clash. Click below to claim.

Claim your Betfred’s Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses for St Johnstone vs Dundee United

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.