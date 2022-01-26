St Johnstone vs Dundee prediction: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bet

In the Premiership match on Wednesday at McDiarmid Park, hosts St Johnstone prepare to face the opponents Dundee.

Match Info:

Date: 27th January 2022

Kick-off: 00:45, McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone vs Dundee Prediction

The Saints and the Dark Blues are only two points apart, and a win in the next match will give the victorious team a two-point advantage over their opponents. Both teams have had bad results in previous matches and are the same.

The next match will be played at St. Johnstone’s home pitch. However, they have struggled to perform well even at home, therefore the game is more likely to conclude in a tie or a win for St. Johnstone.

St Johnstone vs Dundee Prediction: St Johnstone 2-0 Dundee @ 11/8 with Betfred.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

St Johnstone vs Dundee Betting Tips

St Johnstone will be hoping for a better result here after losing 1-0 to Kelty Hearts in the Scottish Cup last time out.

Kelty Hearts’ goal came from Kallum Higginbotham. Kelty Hearts won the game in extra time. St Johnstone hasn’t won at home in the league in the last seven games.

Dundee enters the match on the back of a 1-0 Scottish Cup victory over Dumbarton in their previous match. Leigh Griffiths was Dundee’s only name on the scoresheet.

Dundee has scored just four goals in their last six games. The Dark Blues have also seen their opponents score a total of nine goals in five outings.

St Johnstone vs Dundee Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 30/17.

St Johnstone vs Dundee Betting Odds

Match Winner

St Johnstone: 11/8 with betfred

Draw: 21/10 with betfred

Dundee: 9/4 with betfred

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 30/17

Under 2.5: 8/15

