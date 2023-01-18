Spurs want 2 1st-round picks for Celtics target Poeltl

Jakob Poeltl is expected to cost two first-round picks from the San Antonio Spurs amid interest from the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors.

Yesterday, it was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic that both Boston and Toronto have significant interest in trading for Poeltl, who will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

It was detailed that Poeltl’s ambition was higher than San Antonio’s and he desires to compete on the highest level possible, putting the Celtics on red alert.

The Spurs will want to avoid losing Poeltl without any compensation leaving a February 9 trade deadline of the utmost importance to Gregg Popovich’s side.

According to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss, Boston have been interested in Poeltl for multiple seasons and know their price is two first-rounders – the same as what Brad Stevens paid to make Derrick White a Celtic last year.

Can the Celtics land Jakob Poeltl in a trade?

Boston doesn’t necessarily need Jakob Poeltl due to big men Robert Williams and Al Horford dominating the frontcourt but due to Williams’ injury management and Horford’s availability on back-to-backs, but it would be a nice luxury.

The Celtics own two first-round draft picks in 2024 and 2025 and would likely need to include Danilo Gallinari in any deal to match salaries in a three-team deal.

The former first-round draft pick is averaging 12.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game so far this season with 35 appearances and could provide quality frontcourt depth for Joe Mazzulla’s championship pursuit.

The Celtics are favorites to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy in 2023 and win an 18th NBA championship according to the latest NBA betting odds, sitting at a price of +400 with BetOnline.

