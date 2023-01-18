Site News

Spurs want 2 1st-round picks for Celtics target Poeltl

Author image
Joe Lyons
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
1237554358.0
1237554358.0
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Jakob Poeltl is expected to cost two first-round picks from the San Antonio Spurs amid interest from the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors.

Yesterday, it was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic that both Boston and Toronto have significant interest in trading for Poeltl, who will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

It was detailed that Poeltl’s ambition was higher than San Antonio’s and he desires to compete on the highest level possible, putting the Celtics on red alert.

The Spurs will want to avoid losing Poeltl without any compensation leaving a February 9 trade deadline of the utmost importance to Gregg Popovich’s side.

According to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss, Boston have been interested in Poeltl for multiple seasons and know their price is two first-rounders – the same as what Brad Stevens paid to make Derrick White a Celtic last year.

Can the Celtics land Jakob Poeltl in a trade?

Boston doesn’t necessarily need Jakob Poeltl due to big men Robert Williams and Al Horford dominating the frontcourt but due to Williams’ injury management and Horford’s availability on back-to-backs, but it would be a nice luxury.

The Celtics own two first-round draft picks in 2024 and 2025 and would likely need to include Danilo Gallinari in any deal to match salaries in a three-team deal.

The former first-round draft pick is averaging 12.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game so far this season with 35 appearances and could provide quality frontcourt depth for Joe Mazzulla’s championship pursuit.

The Celtics are favorites to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy in 2023 and win an 18th NBA championship according to the latest NBA betting odds, sitting at a price of +400 with BetOnline.

Content You May Like

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
tfqsdfxlhdgqf44qjdof
Site News

LATEST Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals Squad Value Comparison: Bills Wage Bill $50m More Than Bengals

Author image Joe Lyons  •  4h
Divisional Round
Site News
NFL Divisional Round: Which Franchise Has the Most Divisional Round Wins?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 17 2023

12 has been whittled down to eight after a scintillating Wild Card weekend, but the action comes thick and fast as we look ahead to the NFL Divisional Round. With…

Fmns4QSXgDAXotK
Site News
Twitter reacts to Jordan Jayson Tatum ‘JT1’ sneaker
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 17 2023

We have a first look at Jayson Tatum’s upcoming signature shoe with Jordan which has been the subject of great attention on Twitter after leaking on Thursday. After Boston’s 109-98…

Brett Maher
Site News
Brett Maher misses a record four PATs in Dallas wild-card win
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 17 2023
1455872256.0
Site News
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown remains OUT on MLK Day with injury
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 16 2023
1401252981
Site News
Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals ‘lingering’ wrist and finger injuries
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 13 2023
Micah Parsons
Site News
Micah Parsons Embracing Tom Brady matchup Saying: ‘This Is Where Legends Are Made’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 13 2023
Arrow to top