SpreadEx Cheltenham sign up offer: £36 Cheltenham free bet

Claim the SpreadEx sign up offer
Day 2 of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival begins later this afternoon, and claiming the SpreadEx Cheltenham sign up offer is a surefire way to make gains at the track.
How to Claim the SpreadEx Cheltenham Sign Up Offer?
To claim the SpreadEx Cheltenham sign up offer, follow the simple instructions below.
- Click here to sign up with SpreadEx
- Make a deposit and place a £25 bet at odds of 1/2 or higher
- Once your qualifying bet settles, SpreadEx will credit your account with £36 in Cheltenham free bets
SpreadEx Cheltenham Sign Up Offers: Bet £25 Get a £36 Free Bet
At SpreadEx, it’s possible to claim a Cheltenham sign up bonus that’s worth a maximum of £36. The horse racing promotion is the ideal fit for any horse racing fan looking to bet at the track during days two, three, and four of the festival.
Take a look at the key details of the SpreadEx Cheltenham sign-up offer below and get betting today:
- New customers can claim free bets worth up to £36
- Place a £25 qualifying bet at odds of 1/2 (+)
- Free bets must be used on odds of 1/2 or higher
- The £36 Cheltenham free bets promo consists of the following: 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet
- Available to customers who are 18+
Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets
If you have already claimed the SpreadEx Cheltenham sign up offer, check out the best Cheltenham betting offers and free bets.
SpreadEx Cheltenham Festival Betting
Day 2 of Cheltenham is underway, with another great set of events scheduled, including the fantastic Champions Chase that gets underway later this afternoon.
By registering a new betting account with SpreadEx, you can claim £36 in free horse racing bets to spend on any of the remaining events scheduled for Day 2 and beyond, including the aforementioned Champions Chase, and even the Gold Cup on Friday.
Just make sure you wager £25 at odds of 1/2 (+) to unlock your free bets at the bookmaker.
SpreadEx Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers
SpreadEx Cheltenham Day 2 Promos – ‘2nd to a rag’ insurance
At SpreadEx, all customers who back a horse in any race can claim a refund on their stake up to the maximum value of £25 should that horse go on to finish in 2nd place to a winner that began the race with odds of 33/1 or greater.
This promotion only applies to the first fixed odds single winner in each race. Subsequent wagers placed on the outcome of the same race are ineligible.
How does it work?
- Place a fixed odds single winner bet on any runner in any race that has odds of 33/1 (+)
- If your pick finishes second to a horse with an SP of 33/1 or greater, get your money back as a free bet up to £25 max.
- Free bets will be credited to your account once the race is settled
- Free bets expire in 28 days.
