Home News spreadex cheltenham sign up offer 36 cheltenham free bet

SpreadEx Cheltenham sign up offer: £36 Cheltenham free bet

Updated

43 mins ago

on

SpreadEx Cheltenham Sign Up Offer – Cheltenham Festival 2022

Claim the SpreadEx sign up offer

Day 2 of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival begins later this afternoon, and claiming the SpreadEx Cheltenham sign up offer is a surefire way to make gains at the track. 

How to Claim the SpreadEx Cheltenham Sign Up Offer?

To claim the SpreadEx Cheltenham sign up offer, follow the simple instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up with SpreadEx
  2. Make a deposit and place a £25 bet at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. Once your qualifying bet settles, SpreadEx will credit your account with £36 in Cheltenham free bets

SpreadEx Cheltenham Sign Up Offers: Bet £25 Get a £36 Free Bet

At SpreadEx, it’s possible to claim a Cheltenham sign up bonus that’s worth a maximum of £36. The horse racing promotion is the ideal fit for any horse racing fan looking to bet at the track during days two, three, and four of the festival.

Take a look at the key details of the SpreadEx Cheltenham sign-up offer below and get betting today:

  • New customers can claim free bets worth up to £36
  • Place a £25 qualifying bet at odds of 1/2 (+)
  • Free bets must be used on odds of 1/2 or higher
  • The £36 Cheltenham free bets promo consists of the following: 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets

Visit Spreadex
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply.

If you have already claimed the SpreadEx Cheltenham sign up offer, check out the best Cheltenham betting offers and free bets.

SpreadEx Cheltenham Festival Betting

Day 2 of Cheltenham is underway, with another great set of events scheduled, including the fantastic Champions Chase that gets underway later this afternoon.

By registering a new betting account with SpreadEx, you can claim £36 in free horse racing bets to spend on any of the remaining events scheduled for Day 2 and beyond, including the aforementioned Champions Chase, and even the Gold Cup on Friday.

Just make sure you wager £25 at odds of 1/2 (+) to unlock your free bets at the bookmaker.

SpreadEx Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

SpreadEx Cheltenham Day 2 Promos – ‘2nd to a rag’ insurance

At SpreadEx, all customers who back a horse in any race can claim a refund on their stake up to the maximum value of £25 should that horse go on to finish in 2nd place to a winner that began the race with odds of 33/1 or greater.

This promotion only applies to the first fixed odds single winner in each race. Subsequent wagers placed on the outcome of the same race are ineligible.

How does it work?

  1. Place a fixed odds single winner bet on any runner in any race that has odds of 33/1 (+)
  2. If your pick finishes second to a horse with an SP of 33/1 or greater, get your money back as a free bet up to £25 max.
  3. Free bets will be credited to your account once the race is settled
  4. Free bets expire in 28 days.

More Cheltenham Day 2 Sign Up Offers & Free Bets

