SpreadEx Cheltenham sign up offer: £36 Cheltenham free bet

Day 2 of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival begins later this afternoon, and claiming the SpreadEx Cheltenham sign up offer is a surefire way to make gains at the track.

How to Claim the SpreadEx Cheltenham Sign Up Offer?

To claim the SpreadEx Cheltenham sign up offer, follow the simple instructions below.

Click here to sign up with SpreadEx Make a deposit and place a £25 bet at odds of 1/2 or higher Once your qualifying bet settles, SpreadEx will credit your account with £36 in Cheltenham free bets

SpreadEx Cheltenham Sign Up Offers: Bet £25 Get a £36 Free Bet

At SpreadEx, it’s possible to claim a Cheltenham sign up bonus that’s worth a maximum of £36. The horse racing promotion is the ideal fit for any horse racing fan looking to bet at the track during days two, three, and four of the festival.

Take a look at the key details of the SpreadEx Cheltenham sign-up offer below and get betting today:

New customers can claim free bets worth up to £36

Place a £25 qualifying bet at odds of 1/2 (+)

Free bets must be used on odds of 1/2 or higher

The £36 Cheltenham free bets promo consists of the following: 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

If you have already claimed the SpreadEx Cheltenham sign up offer, check out the best Cheltenham betting offers and free bets.

SpreadEx Cheltenham Festival Betting

Day 2 of Cheltenham is underway, with another great set of events scheduled, including the fantastic Champions Chase that gets underway later this afternoon.

By registering a new betting account with SpreadEx, you can claim £36 in free horse racing bets to spend on any of the remaining events scheduled for Day 2 and beyond, including the aforementioned Champions Chase, and even the Gold Cup on Friday.

Just make sure you wager £25 at odds of 1/2 (+) to unlock your free bets at the bookmaker.

SpreadEx Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

SpreadEx Cheltenham Day 2 Promos – ‘2nd to a rag’ insurance

At SpreadEx, all customers who back a horse in any race can claim a refund on their stake up to the maximum value of £25 should that horse go on to finish in 2nd place to a winner that began the race with odds of 33/1 or greater.

This promotion only applies to the first fixed odds single winner in each race. Subsequent wagers placed on the outcome of the same race are ineligible.

How does it work?

Place a fixed odds single winner bet on any runner in any race that has odds of 33/1 (+) If your pick finishes second to a horse with an SP of 33/1 or greater, get your money back as a free bet up to £25 max. Free bets will be credited to your account once the race is settled Free bets expire in 28 days.

More Cheltenham Day 2 Sign Up Offers & Free Bets