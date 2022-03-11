Countries
Home News spreadex cheltenham betting offers 36 cheltenham free bet for 2022 festival

SpreadEx Cheltenham Betting Offers | £36 Cheltenham Free Bet for 2022 Festival

Updated

23 mins ago

on

Ludlow

The Cheltenham Festival is almost upon us and SpreadEx have opened up their sportsbook to new customers with an excellent betting offer you can claim below.

How to Claim the SpreadEx Cheltenham Betting Offer?

Claiming the SpreadEx Cheltenham betting offer is as easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to SpreadEx
  2. Deposit and place a bet of up to £25 at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. You will then receive a Cheltenham Free Bet to the value of £36 in total

SpreadEx Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £25 Get a £36 Free Bet

This free bet bonus from SpreadEx can be worth a maximum of £36 and is perfect for the horse racing fan looking to have a punt at Cheltenham. You can take a look at the key points of the SpreadEx sign-up offer below.

  • Free bets worth £36 for new customers
  • Wager £25 at odds of 1/2 or higher to qualify
  • Free bets must be used on odds of 1/2 or higher
  • 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet
  • Available to customers who are 18+

18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply.

Already claimed the SpreadEx free bet? Take a look at the best Cheltenham betting offers and free bets.

SpreadEx Cheltenham Festival Betting

Cheltenham is one of the world’s premier horse racing meets, making it a paradise for those who enjoy both watching and betting on horses.

Over the course of the festival, you’ll be able to enjoy 28 races, all featuring some of the world’s top horses, competing for huge prize purses.

You can use your £36 SpreadEx Free Bet on any aspect of Cheltenham, including the world famous Gold Cup on the Friday, providing the bet you place has odds of 1/2.

So, you could back the favourite to romp home, or place a wager on an outsider to steal a shock win.

The choice really is yours when you’re looking to spend the fantastic SpreadEx Cheltenham betting offer.

SpreadEx Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

‘2nd to a rag’ insurance

If you back a horse that finishes second to a winner with an SP of 33/1 or greater, get your money back as a free bet up to £25 max.

Please note – this applies to first fixed odds single winner bet on each race only. Subsequent bets on the same race will not qualify.

How does it work?

  1. Place a fixed odds single winner bet on any race.
  2. If your pick finishes second to a horse with an SP of 33/1 or greater, get your money back as a free bet up to £25 max.
  3. Your free bet will be credited after settlement of the race and will expire in 28 days.

18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply.

