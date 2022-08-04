Countries
SportsLens Writers Premier League Betting Tips: Back Your Favourite

Updated

1 min ago

on

Premier League

With the Premier League season about to get underway, we’ve got our writers to select their betting tips for this weekend. You can decide to back them all, back the writer in form, or choose to go for your own tip.

SportsLens Writer’s Picks Explained

Josh’s Pick (@joshstedman8) – Spurs vs Southampton: Spurs to score over 3.5 goals @ 15/4 with 888sport

Spurs’s attacking force is frightening. They’ve got Son, Harry Kane, Richarlison, Lucas and Dejan Kulusevski all fighting for three starting places. Added to that they now have Djed Spence and Ivan Perišić as wing-backs, they’ll be a force this season.

Southampton have been shaky at the back for the past couple of seasons, and haven’t gone to great strides to improve this. I think new man Gavin Baznu is in for a rough ride if he gets the number one jersey this weekend.

Kane and co will be licking their lips ahead of this one.

Charlie’s Pick – Leeds United vs Wolves: Draw and BTTS @ 13/4 with 888sport

Both fixtures between these sides last season were incredibly even, the first of which saw a cagey share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Molineux.

Despite Leeds winning the reverse fixture back in Yorkshire, Wolves were mightily unlucky to not walk away with a point after Luke Ayling salvaged a crucial 90th minute winner that turned out to be pivotal in their race for survival.

Both sides have key injuries entering this one – Bruno Lage will be without Raul Jiminez, Nelson Semedo and the returning Adama Traore, while Jesse Marsch will have to make do without Junior Firpo, Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling and new signing Luis Sinisterra.

This should translate into a cagey, tense opening fixture at Elland Road.

Andy’s Pick – Crystal Palace v Arsenal / West Ham v Man City: Over 2.5 goals in both games @ 15/8 with 888sport

Crystal Palace and Arsenal get the Premier League action going in the opening game of the 2022/23 season on Friday night – and it’s a match-up that’s produced goals in recent clashes. 7 of the last 8 repeat fixtures saw OVER 2.5 GOALS, (88%), while 7 of the last 10 actually went Over 3.5 Goals.

The final game on ‘week one’ sees the champions, Man City, travel to West Ham on Sunday. Last season’s repeat fixture ended 2-2, while with a massive 10 of the last 12 (83%) meetings producing OVER 2.5 GOALS, then, if the stats are backed up, we should be in for plenty of goalmouth action in this one too.

RELATED: See our Premier League HEAD-2-HEAD STATS for all the ‘week one’ games

Max’s Pick – Manchester United vs Brighton: United to Win and BTTS @ 51/20 with 888sport

Coming into the new season it looks like Ten Haag has got Man United’s forwards firing again scoring 14 in 6 games during their tour of Thailand and Australia. It’s also looking like their defense is a bit more solid conceding 5, but still nowhere near the standard they need.

Looking at Brighton they have also had a good preseason scoring 11 in 5 games and conceding 4. The stats here may favor a draw with both teams finding joy in front of goal during preseason. However with Man United’s extra quality in their squad it will most likely give them the edge this time round.

Joe’s Pick – Anthony Martial to Score Anytime @ 9/5 with 888sport

Martial played in an excellent pre-season campaign for United, scoring three goals on the tour of Thailand and Australia.

In Martial’s last full season as a starter at the club, he scored 17 league goals in 31 starts and was seen as an immovable object in United’s frontline alongside Marcus Rashford, however Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival put a spanner in the works.

With Ronaldo attempting to force his way out of Manchester United in order to facilitate a move to a Champions League club, he will likely not feature on Sunday and after a strong pre-season with signs of a new, fresh Anthony Martial on the block – the Frenchman can regain his goalscoring form against Brighton.

 

