SportsLens Writers Premier League Betting Tips: Back Your Favourite

With the Premier League season into game week 2, we’ve got our writers to select their betting tips for this weekend again. You can decide to back them all, back the writer in form, or decide to go for your own tip.

Sportslens Writer Tips League Table

After week one, it is Josh who races into an early lead having correctly predicted Tottenham to score more than three against Southampton last weekend.

Writer Tips Predicted Josh 1 Andy 0 Charlie 0 Max 0 Joe 0

SportsLens Writer’s Picks Explained

Josh’s Pick (@joshstedman8) – Southampton vs Leeds United: Leeds to Win and BTTS @ 4/1 with 888sport

Southampton shipped four goals last week against Tottenham, despite going one up thanks to James Ward-Prowse.

Despite losing Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips, Leeds started the season well – winning 2-1 against a strong Wolves side.

Their new signing Brendan Aaronson looks like an excellent bit of business to me, he could turn out to be one of the signings of the season.

I think this game has goals in it, with Leeds United edging the result to make it two wins out of two to start the campaign.

Charlie’s Pick – Arsenal vs Leicester: Correct Score 2:0 @ 13/2 on 888sport @ 13/4 with 888sport

Despite storming to a commanding 2-0 lead with goals either side of half-time, Leicester’s lack of resolve against Brentford was once again an alarming indication of what may lie ahead this season.

The Foxes allowed the away side back into the game, eventually settling for a share of the spoils after a late Josh Dasilva equaliser, much to the dismay of the King Power faithful.

They now face a tall order on match day two as they travel to north London to play Arsenal, who looked a side brimming with confidence in their opener, comfortably dispatching of Crystal Palace by two goals to nil.

Both league meetings between these two finished 2-0 last year, and the Gunners gave one of their best home performances of the season against this weekend’s opponents.

I am tipping a repeat of that scoreline here.

Andy’s Pick – Chelsea vs Tottenham: Under 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with 888sport

The crazy stat when it comes to Chelsea v Tottenham clashes is that Spurs haven’t scored a single goal in their last 6 against the Blues (all comps)!

In fact, Chelsea have lost just once at home to Spurs in the Premier League (30 games)!

Oh, and the last goal Spurs notched against their fellow Londoners in the Premier League was even an own goal (Rudiger) in Feb 2020.

So, you have to hunt back to 2018 to find the last Spurs player that netted against Chelsea in the league and that was Heung-Min Son. He can be backed at 3.75 to score anytime this Sunday, but with Chelsea clearly a bogey side for Spurs I’ll be opting for a tight low-scoring game.

6 of the last 7 (86%) head-to-heads also saw UNDER 2.5 GOALS, so the 10/11 on offer on their being 2 (or less goals) is the way to go for me here.

Max’s Pick – Aston Villa vs Everton: Under 2.5 goal @ 3/4 with 888sport

Villa looked like a side lacking attacking ideas at Bournemouth, and they will need to step up massively on that if they are going to break down an Everton side that already look like they won’t be a pushover for anyone this term.

Villa created an xG of just 0.69 at Bournemouth, and it’s clear that Gerrard has yet to find the right blueprint from an attacking point of view.

Everton’s issues are also in attack with 0.66 xG against Chelsea and goals could be in short supply for this game. Early kick-offs usually provide low scoring games.

Joe’s pick (@JoeTLyons_) – Brentford vs Man Utd: Cristiano Ronaldo to score first @ 15/4 with 888sport

Cristiano Ronaldo has been embroiled in yet another controversial transfer saga this summer after requesting a move away from Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United in favour of joining a Champions League side.

Despite all the noise, Ronaldo is one of the few players in United’s current squad that shows full commitment and desire each time he steps onto the pitch to play for the club.

Ten Hag has confirmed that the 37-year-old is fit to start against Brentford on Saturday evening and could lead the line instead of a Christian Eriksen/Bruno Fernandes false nine as we saw against Brighton last week.

Undoubtedly United’s best player last season in an up-and-down campaign, Ronaldo scored 24 goals and with it now looking likely that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will stay at Old Trafford, he is our my tip to score first on the day.