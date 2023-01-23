Site News

Sportsbooks Move AFC Championship Game Odds After 80% of Public Bets On Bengals

Author image
Nick Raffoul
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
JaMarr Chase
JaMarr Chase
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

America is betting on Joe Burrow to get back to the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will meet in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday for the second consecutive season, but this time around, the circumstances are a bit different.

The Chiefs were favored by 7-point a year ago. This year, Kansas City opened as slim 3-point favorites but the Chiefs have suddenly become underdogs at home in Arrowhead Stadium.

The line has moved dramatically since opening on Sunday evening, moving from -3 to +1 and even +1.5 at some US sportsbooks.

That’s because 80 percent of the public bets have come in on the Bengals so far.

Public Betting on Burrow, Bengals In AFC Championship Game

It seems Mahomes’ high ankle sprain in the Divisional Round has already started to move the betting lines in the AFC Championship Game.

According to the top sports betting apps, the money has already started pouring in on the Bengals.

In fact, 80 percent of the public bets have already come in on Cincinnati, which opened at +3 at some sports betting sites. That line has since been adjusted to -1 and eve 1.5 in some places, an indication that the bookmakers aren’t willing to incur too much risk on the Bengals’ second straight Super Bowl appearance.

With Mahomes banged up, there could be some value on the Chiefs as home underdogs in a revenge game.

Remember, Joe Burrow and the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime last season to secure a trip to the Super Bowl.

Mahomes Dealing With High Ankle Sprain

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Thankfully for the Chiefs, Mahomes was able to avoid any further damage despite playing through the injury in the Divisional Round.

The star quarterback said that he will play in the AFC Championship rematch versus the Bengals on Sunday.

Normally, a high ankle sprain is an injury that takes 4-6 weeks of recovery time.

However, Mahomes is planning to play through the pain just one week after sustaining the injury.

The public is hoping that injury slows down Mahomes, who will likely bring home his second NFL MVP Award this year.

Of course, the last time Mahomes won the MVP, he led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years in 2019.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Nick Raffoul

Shortly after graduating with an Honors in Business Administration, Nick turned his attention from traditional stocks and bonds to investing in the performance of sports teams. He uses a combination of advanced stats and historical data to create sports investment models to identify value and generate consistent profits. Nick's work can also be found at Basketball Insiders, Pistons Powered, Safe Betting Sites, The Sports Daily, Winners And Whiners, and more.
View All Posts By Nick Raffoul

Nick Raffoul

Twitter Linkedin
Shortly after graduating with an Honors in Business Administration, Nick turned his attention from traditional stocks and bonds to investing in the performance of sports teams. He uses a combination of advanced stats and historical data to create sports investment models to identify value and generate consistent profits. Nick's work can also be found at Basketball Insiders, Pistons Powered, Safe Betting Sites, The Sports Daily, Winners And Whiners, and more.
View All Posts By Nick Raffoul

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
JaMarr Chase
Site News

LATEST Super Bowl Outright Odds: Bengals Remain Outsiders as Four Remain

Author image Olly Taliku  •  55min
1004736853
Site News
Could D.C. United Manager Wayne Rooney Replace Frank Lampard at Everton?
Author image Andy Newton  •  11h

There is a strong chance that Everton manager Frank Lampard will be getting sacked this Monday, but could D.C. United boss and former Everton player – Wayne Rooney – be…

Dan Quinn
Site News
How to place a Same Game Parlay on Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers in Texas
Author image neil  •  Jan 22 2023

Same Game Parlay betting is becoming hugely popular in America and Texans can place this bet via legal offshore sportsbooks on Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers on Sunday by…

061e8a7c 248d 44df b856 3d2cef72a8dc bama04
Site News
Patriots interview Alabama’s Bill O’Brien for OC job
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 20 2023
6DD04C33 B866 4060 B13B CBDDAF7EDF73
Site News
Dak Prescott Excited for 49ers Rematch After Last Years Wildcard Playoff Loss
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 20 2023
stefondiggs slapfight square
Site News
Watch As NFL Star Stefon Diggs Hilariously Reacts To Power Slap
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 19 2023
Australian Open 2023 Prize Money
Site News
Australian Open 2023 Prize Money: Over 3% Increase Will See Players Earn More Than Ever Before in Melbourne
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 19 2023
Arrow to top