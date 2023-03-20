Sportsbooks are backing Donald Trump’s wife Melania to stay with the ex-US president, despite reports that he could be arrested this week. We’re taking a look at the latest Donald/Melania Trump divorce odds.

Trump predicted on Saturday morning that he will be arrested on Tuesday, for his role in making an alleged $130,000 hush money payment to adult entertainment actress Stormy Daniels. It happened just days before the 2016 election, to silence her about claims that she’d had an affair with him.

That’s just one of the several cases that the 76-year-old is currently being investigated for. However, he has not yet been charged in any, and denies wrongdoing in all of them.

Mr Trump has vowed that he will continue his campaign, and run for the 2024 presidential election, even if he is indicted.

Donald/Melania Trump Divorce Odds

All odds courtesy of BetOnline.

No @ -2000

Yes @ +700

If Trump’s claims that he’ll be arrested prove to be true, it would be the first time in U.S. history that a former president has faced criminal charges.

However, past efforts to investigate Trump have only made him more popular amongst his loyal fan base. These past investigations include two impeachment trials, the Russia investigation and the Mar-a-Lago raid. If he was indicted, it could likely have a similar effect.

After predicting his arrest on his social media site Truth Social, he called upon his supporters to protest ahead of a possible indictment.

Content You May Like