The NHL today announced a multi-year North American partnership extension with popular sportsbook BetMGM.

The renewal allows BetMGM to continue to use official NHL imagery on its casino games and we’ll see ‘significant branding’ for the sportsbook on nationally televised broadcasts.

The deal, which was initially signed in 2018, saw an additional upgrade in April 2022 when fellow sportsbook FanDuel joined BetMGM in expanding their respective partnerships.

Ontario recently launched its first sports betting market which allowed BetMGM to expand into Canada.

“Our partnership extension with the NHL is a winner. It enables us to enhance the BetMGM product and offer our fans unforgettable experiences built around the game they love,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt.

“The NHL is more thrilling than ever – a symphony of athleticism, teamwork, and skill on skates. We look forward to bringing our customers exceptional live experiences and delighting with new in-app content for BetMGM.”

The @NHL and @BetMGM today announced a multi-year North American partnership extension. The expanded partnership will feature League and team-branded casino games, VIP fan experiences and sponsored branding in national broadcasts. More info: https://t.co/NANClb4ant pic.twitter.com/0lTBDPFZJU — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 19, 2023

The league statement revealed BetMGM’s logo will be highly visible across the regular season and Stanley Cup playoffs, including across ‘Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards’ throughout games.

“We are thrilled about our partnership extension with BetMGM,” said Jason Jazayeri, – the NHL’s Vice President of Business Development.

“The evolution of our partnership with BetMGM will focus on building unique and compelling fan experiences, as well as event activation and media programming all with an eye towards delivering exciting new ways for our fans to interact and engage with the sport they love.”

The Official Sports Betting and Gaming Partner of the NHL will create a number of exciting opportunities for fans, such as a specialized VIP fan experience.