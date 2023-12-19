NHL

Sportsbook BetMGM announce multi-year extension to partnership with NHL

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
The NHL today announced a multi-year North American partnership extension with popular sportsbook BetMGM.

The renewal allows BetMGM to continue to use official NHL imagery on its casino games and we’ll see ‘significant branding’ for the sportsbook on nationally televised broadcasts.

The deal, which was initially signed in 2018, saw an additional upgrade in April 2022 when fellow sportsbook FanDuel joined BetMGM in expanding their respective partnerships.

Ontario recently launched its first sports betting market which allowed BetMGM to expand into Canada.

“Our partnership extension with the NHL is a winner. It enables us to enhance the BetMGM product and offer our fans unforgettable experiences built around the game they love,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt.

“The NHL is more thrilling than ever – a symphony of athleticism, teamwork, and skill on skates. We look forward to bringing our customers exceptional live experiences and delighting with new in-app content for BetMGM.”

The league statement revealed BetMGM’s logo will be highly visible across the regular season and Stanley Cup playoffs, including across ‘Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards’ throughout games.

“We are thrilled about our partnership extension with BetMGM,” said Jason Jazayeri, – the NHL’s Vice President of Business Development.

“The evolution of our partnership with BetMGM will focus on building unique and compelling fan experiences, as well as event activation and media programming all with an eye towards delivering exciting new ways for our fans to interact and engage with the sport they love.” 

The Official Sports Betting and Gaming Partner of the NHL will create a number of exciting opportunities for fans, such as a specialized VIP fan experience.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
