Sportsbetting.ag UFC 293 Betting Offer: $1000 in Free Bets For Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland at UFC 293

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
4 min read
Israel Adesanya UFC 3
Join Sportsbetting.ag today and you’ll be on your way to landing up to $1000 in free bets that you could then use on the huge UFC 293 card from Sydney, Australia – headlined by Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland in a fight for the UFC Middleweight Title. Find out more below.

Sportsbetting.ag UFC 293 Bets — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1000

Sportsbetting.ag is giving away up to $1000 in free bets for the Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland super-fight in the main event at UFC 293 this weekend in Sydney, Australia.

The UFC Middleweight Title is on the line this weekend in the main event at UFC 293 as Israel Adesanya defends his 185-pound world crown against American challenger Sean Strickland.

New members can sign up to receive a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1000 to use on any of the upcoming UFC 293 fights.

To receive the maximum bonus, members must deposit at least $2,000, while a minimum deposit of $55 is required to claim the bonus.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Betting Picks: UFC 293 Predictions, Preview & Odds

How To Claim Your UFC 293 Free Bets:

  1. Click to register with Sportsbetting.ag
  2. Deposit $2000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1000 in free UFC 293 betting offers
Join Sportsbetting.ag Now

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $55 deposit required
  • 50% bonus on first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $1000

How To Place A UFC 293 Bet At Sportsbetting.ag

New members can bet on any of the 12 UFC 293 bouts at Sportsbetting.ag right after signing up to their all-encompassing site.

Once you’ve logged into your Sportbetting.ag account and made a deposit, you can start betting straight away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on any of the UFC 293 fights – including the Adesanya vs Strickland main event.

  • Find the ‘MMA’ section then ‘UFC’
  • Click on the UFC markets and make a selection
  • Place your UFC 293 bets

Why You Should Join Sportsbetting.ag For UFC 293 Betting

Sportsbetting.ag has been serving American bettors since 1999 by offering some of the best odds and props in the industry. The offshore sportsbook also has some of the best betting offers for the massive UFC 293 card this weekend – including a welcome bonus worth up to $1000 in free bets.

Accessible from any laptop, tablet, or mobile device, UFC fans never have to miss out on the action when betting with Sportsbetting.ag.

Great for users of all experience levels, the online sportsbook also supports multiple payment methods including credit card, debit card, and crypto.

Here are some of the other reasons that Americans trust Sportsbetting.ag when gambling online – plus, you can bet on the UFC 293 card at Sportsbetting.ag in any US State.

Key Reasons to Bet with Sportsbetting.ag:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Lucrative sign-up offer
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
RELATED: Israel Adesanya Net Worth & Career Earnings | Sean Strickland Net Worth & Career Earnings

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

