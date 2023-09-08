Join Sportsbetting.ag today and you’ll be on your way to landing up to $1000 in free bets that you could then use on the huge UFC 293 card from Sydney, Australia – headlined by Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland in a fight for the UFC Middleweight Title. Find out more below.



Sportsbetting.ag UFC 293 Bets — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1000

Sportsbetting.ag is giving away up to $1000 in free bets for the Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland super-fight in the main event at UFC 293 this weekend in Sydney, Australia.

The UFC Middleweight Title is on the line this weekend in the main event at UFC 293 as Israel Adesanya defends his 185-pound world crown against American challenger Sean Strickland.

New members can sign up to receive a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1000 to use on any of the upcoming UFC 293 fights.

To receive the maximum bonus, members must deposit at least $2,000, while a minimum deposit of $55 is required to claim the bonus.

How To Claim Your UFC 293 Free Bets:

Click to register with Sportsbetting.ag Deposit $2000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus Receive $1000 in free UFC 293 betting offers

Terms and Conditions:

Minimum $55 deposit required

50% bonus on first deposit only

Maximum bonus is $1000

How To Place A UFC 293 Bet At Sportsbetting.ag

New members can bet on any of the 12 UFC 293 bouts at Sportsbetting.ag right after signing up to their all-encompassing site.

Once you’ve logged into your Sportbetting.ag account and made a deposit, you can start betting straight away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on any of the UFC 293 fights – including the Adesanya vs Strickland main event.

Find the ‘MMA’ section then ‘UFC’

Click on the UFC markets and make a selection

Place your UFC 293 bets

Why You Should Join Sportsbetting.ag For UFC 293 Betting



Sportsbetting.ag has been serving American bettors since 1999 by offering some of the best odds and props in the industry. The offshore sportsbook also has some of the best betting offers for the massive UFC 293 card this weekend – including a welcome bonus worth up to $1000 in free bets.

Accessible from any laptop, tablet, or mobile device, UFC fans never have to miss out on the action when betting with Sportsbetting.ag.

Great for users of all experience levels, the online sportsbook also supports multiple payment methods including credit card, debit card, and crypto.

Here are some of the other reasons that Americans trust Sportsbetting.ag when gambling online – plus, you can bet on the UFC 293 card at Sportsbetting.ag in any US State.

Key Reasons to Bet with Sportsbetting.ag:

Better odds and more player props markets

Lucrative sign-up offer

Bet in ANY US State

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

Other Content You May Like