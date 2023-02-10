NFL

Sportsbetting.ag Offers $1,000 in Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023

Gia Nguyen
Sportsbetting.ag Offers 1000 in Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023

Super Bowl 2023 will kick off on Sunday with the Chiefs vs Eagles and Sportsbetting.ag is letting NFL fans boost their bankroll with up to $1,000 in free bets this weekend.

Sportsbetting.ag Super Bowl Free Bets — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

Sportsbetting.ag is giving away up to $1,000 in free bets for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

With the Philadelphia Eagles set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, new members can sign up to receive a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 for the big game.

To receive the maximum bonus, members must deposit at least $2,000 while a minimum deposit of $55 is required to claim the bonus.

How To Claim Your Free Super Bowl Bets:

  1. Click to register with Sportsbetting.ag
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free Super Bowl offers
Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $55 deposit required
  • 50% bonus on first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $1,000

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At Sportsbetting.ag

Members can bet on the Super Bowl at Sportsbetting.ag right after signing up.

Once you’ve logged into your Sportbetting.ag account and made a deposit, you can start betting instantly.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Super Bowl Sunday:

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
  • Place your Super Bowl bet

Why You Should Join Sportsbetting.ag For The Super Bowl

Sportsbetting.ag has been serving American bettors since 1999 by offering some of the best odds and props in the industry. The offshore sportsbook also has some of the best betting offers for the 2023 Super Bowl, including a welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 in free bets.

Accessible from any laptop, tablet, or mobile device, NFL fans never have to miss out on the action when betting with Sportsbetting.ag.

Great for users of all experience levels, the online sportsbook also supports multiple payment methods including credit card, debit card, and crypto.

Here are some of the other reasons that Americans trust XBet when gambling online.

Key Reasons to Bet with Sportsbetting.ag:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
