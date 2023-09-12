Betting

Sportsbetting.ag Offers $1000 in Free Bets For NFL Week 2

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI 21399284 168397130 lowres
USATSI 21399284 168397130 lowres

Join Sportsbetting.ag today and you’ll be on your way to landing up to $1000 in free bets that you could then use on the upcoming NFL Week 2 action. Find out more below.

$1,000 Super Bowl Offer in Free Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

Sportsbetting.ag NFL Week 2 Free Bets — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1000

Sportsbetting.ag is giving away up to $1000 in free bets for NFL Week 2 as the race to reach Super Bowl LVIII begins.

Last season we saw the Philadelphia Eagles lose out to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, but who will go all the way this time?

New members can sign up to receive a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1000 (2x $500 on first 2 deposits) to use on any of the upcoming NFL Week 2 games.

To receive the maximum bonus, members must deposit at least $1,000, while a minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the bonus.

RELATED: NFL Week 2 Public Betting And Emerging Trends: 93% Fancy Chiefs To Cover Spread

How To Claim Your NFL Week 2 Free Bets:

  1. Click to register with Sportsbetting.ag
  2. Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus (on 1st two deposits)
  3. Receive $1000 in free NFL offers (2x$500)
Join Sportsbetting.ag Now

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus on first two deposits ($500 x 2)
  • Maximum bonus is $1000

How To Place A NFL Week 2 Bet At Sportsbetting.ag

New members can bet on NFL Week 2 at Sportsbetting.ag right after signing up.

Once you’ve logged into your Sportbetting.ag account and made a deposit, you can start betting straight away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on any NFL Week 2 game.

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the NFL markets and make a selection
  • Place your NFL Week 2 bets

RELATED: NFL Week 2 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Why You Should Join Sportsbetting.ag For NFL Betting

Sportsbetting.ag has been serving American bettors since 1999 by offering some of the best odds and props in the industry. The offshore sportsbook also has some of the best betting offers for the new 2023 NFL season – including a welcome bonus worth up to $1000 in free bets.

Accessible from any laptop, tablet, or mobile device, NFL fans never have to miss out on the action when betting with Sportsbetting.ag.

Great for users of all experience levels, the online sportsbook also supports multiple payment methods including credit card, debit card, and crypto.

Here are some of the other reasons that Americans trust Sportsbetting.ag when gambling online – plus, you can bet on the NFL at Sportsbetting.ag in any US State.

Key Reasons to Bet with Sportsbetting.ag:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Lucrative sign-up offer
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
$1,000 Super Bowl Offer in Free Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

ALSO SEE: Super Bowl Winners Stats: How Many Champions Won Their First Game Back?

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
USATSI 21399284 168397130 lowres
Betting

LATEST Sportsbetting.ag Offers $1000 in Free Bets For NFL Week 2

Author image Joe Lyons  •  1h
USATSI 21391922 168397130 lowres
Betting
BetUS NFL Free Bets: $2500 Betting Welcome Offer For Week 2
Author image Joe Lyons  •  1h

There are BetUS NFL free bets that can land American Football bettors up to $2500 ahead of upcoming Week 2 action. Find out more below. How To Bet On NFL…

USATSI 21391489 168397130 lowres
Betting
MyBookie NFL Week 2 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  1h

The MyBookie NFL betting offer will give you $1,000 in American Football free bets for the upcoming Week 2 action. These free bets are available to use on any NFL markets…

USATSI 21365215 168397130 lowres
Betting
Bovada NFL Week 2 Betting Offer: Get $750 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  1h
USATSI 21393041 168397130 lowres
Betting
Everygame NFL Week 2 Betting Offer: Claim $500 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  1h
USATSI 21399305 168397130 lowres
Betting
BetOnline NFL Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Free Bets For Week 2
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
USATSI 19793668 168397130 lowres
Betting
How To Bet On NFL Week 2 In ANY US State – USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
Arrow to top