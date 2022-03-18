Countries
Home News sporting index cheltenham gold cup betting offer 20 in cheltenham free bets

Sporting Index Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer | £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Updated

2 mins ago

on

Sporting Index Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offers – Cheltenham Gold Cup Free Bets at Sporting Index

Claim the Sporting Index Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer

The 2022 Cheltenham Festival draws to a close today, but there’s still time to bet on the event’s flagship event, The Gold Cup, for free using the Sporting Index Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer detailed in this article. 

How to Claim the Sporting Index Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer?

To claim the Sporting Index Cheltenham Gold Cup betting offer, just follow the step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Sporting Index
  2. Make your first deposit and bet £10 at odds of 1/1+
  3. You will then receive Cheltenham Free Bets to the value of £20 in total

Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.

Sporting Index Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20

If you’re looking to back one of the many esteemed runners in this afternoon’s Gold Cup race at Cheltenham 2022, do it using Sporting Index and claim £20 in free horse racing bets for your troubles.

All you need to do is sign up, place a £10 bet at odds of 1/1+, and the Sporting Index Cheltenham Gold Cup betting offer will be credited to your sports betting account.

The free bets are issued separately. Sporting Index will issue the first £10 Free Bet upon settlement of the qualifying bet, while the second £10 Free Bet will land in your account 24 hours later and, -I hasten to add- in plenty good tome for UFC London, this Saturday night!

Take a look at the key terms and click the link below to register an account with Sporting Index today. And hurry! At the time of writing, the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup is just three hours away!

Key Terms:

– Open a Sporting Index account
– Account opening subject to suitability checks
– Existing account holders are not eligible for this offer
– Applies to the first £10+ bet placed on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater
– Qualifying bet needs to be placed and settled within 14 days of account opening.
– First £10 Free Bet will be issued once the qualifying bet settles.
– Second £10 Free Bet will be issued 24 hours after the first.
– Free bets will be valid for 7 days and your free bet stakes will not be returned
– Cashed out or voided bets will not count as qualifying bets.

Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.

Sporting Index Cheltenham Festival Betting

You’ll be able to use £10 of the £20 Sporting Index Gold Cup Free Bet on the world-famous Gold Cup today at 15:30 GMT. But remember, if you want to bet on the event using the free bets, you’ll need to settle a qualifying bet prior to the race at 15:30.

The other £10 free bet will be available 24 hours later, meaning you can wager on the EPL or UFC London for free the next day (Saturday, March 19th), too.

It’s up to you how you choose to spend your free bets. Just act quickly to get £10 released in time for the Gold Cup.

Click the link below and sign up for a new sports betting account at Sporting Index today:

Sporting Index Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Cheltenham Best Odds Guaranteed insurance

At Sporting Index, you are guaranteed the SP on your runner in the Gold Cup. So, if you pick up your horse at 20/1 and it goes on to begin the race at 25/1, Sporting Index pay out at the higher odds.

Should you claim the Sporting Index Cheltenham Gold Cup Offer?

Sign up with Sporting Index to claim £20 in free Gold Cup bets; wager on your runner safe in the knowledge that you’ll be getting the SP odds, and then sit back and watch the Gold Cup action unfold.

Click the link below and sign up at Sporting Index today

