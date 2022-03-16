Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News sporting index cheltenham betting offers bet 10 get 20 in free bets for 2022 festival

Sporting Index Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets for 2022 Festival

Updated

3 mins ago

on

Screen Shot 2022 03 16 at 14.07.29

Sign up to Sporting Index to claim their £20 Cheltenham offer

Cheltenham Festival 2022 has got off to a great start and Sporting Index have once again pulled out all the stops to entice new customers for the famous jump racing spectacle, with an outstanding betting offer you can claim below.

How to Claim the Sporting Index Cheltenham Betting Offer?

Claiming the Sporting Index Cheltenham betting offer is as easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Sporting Index
  2. Deposit and place a bet of up to £10 at odds of 1/1 or higher
  3. You will then receive Cheltenham Free Bets to the value of £20 in total

Sporting Index Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 Worth of Free Bets

This free bet bonus from Sporting Index is worth a maximum of £20 from just an initial £510 stake and is ideal for the horse racing fan looking to get their Cheltenham betting off to a flying start. We have outlined the key points of the Sporting Index sign-up offer below.

Simply sign up (you don’t need a Sporting Index promotional code), place a £5 bet at odds of 1/1 or greater and Sporting Index will automatically credit your account with the following:

Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.

Key Terms:

– Open a Sporting Index account
– Account opening subject to suitability checks
– Existing account holders are not eligible for this offer
– Applies to the first £10+ bet placed on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater
– Qualifying bet needs to be placed and settled within 14 days of account opening.
– First £10 Free Bet will be issued once the qualifying bet settles.
– Second £10 Free Bet will be issued 24 hours after the first.
– Free bets will be valid for 7 days and your free bet stakes will not be returned
– Cashed out or voided bets will not count as qualifying bets.
– Full terms below.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.

Sporting Index Cheltenham Festival Betting

The iconic Cheltenham Festival is the best of the best when it comes to premier horse racing meets, making it the best betting week of the year for those who enjoy both watching and betting on horses.

Over the course of the festival, you’ll be able to enjoy 28 races, all featuring some of the world’s top horses, competing for huge prize purses.

You can use your £20 Sporting Index Free Bet on any aspect of Cheltenham, including the world famous Gold Cup on the Friday, providing the bet you place has odds of 1/1.

So, you could back the favourite to romp home, or place a wager on an outsider to steal a shock win.

The choice really is yours when you’re looking to spend the fantastic Sporting Index Cheltenham betting offer.

Sporting Index Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Cheltenham Best Odds Guaranteed insurance

For those unfamiliar with the concept, best odds guaranteed (BOG) comes into play when you back a horse with Sporting Index between 9am on the day of the race and the start of the contest.

When placing your bet you can either do so at the odds the horse is trading at at the time, or SP (the starting price), which is its odds when the race begins. If you are betting on a horse early, you can lock in the odds – meaning that if the price shortens, you can still be paid out at the original price.

Sporting Index review: Should you claim Cheltenham offer?

Sporting Index is known for its generous Cheltenham offers for new customers and this year is no different. Their bet £10 get £20 offer is certainly worth cashing in on as the meeting heats up.

If you’re looking for a new bookmaker midway through the four day racing extravaganza, look no further than Sporting Index. A combination of excellent bonus deals and a very sturdy reputation of fast payouts is a winning combination for you as a punter.

Related Cheltenham Articles

More Cheltenham Betting Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets + Up to 7 Places on Races Each Day

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply **18+. UK & IRE mobile customers only. 1/5 Odds. 25+ must run for 7 places. Applies to Each-Way Market only. Race will revert to normal place terms if criteria not met. Applies to bets placed from 8 am on the day of the race. Applies to Outright Betting only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £40 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens