Sport Nation Cheltenham sign up offer: £25 Cheltenham free bet

With not long to go until the action gets underway at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, the Sportslens team takes a look at a new Cheltenham sign up offer available at Sport Nation. Read on to find out more.

How to Claim the Sport Nation Cheltenham Sign Up Offer?

Claiming the Sport Nation Cheltenham Festival sign up offer is a simple process that can be achieved by following the instructions below:

Click here to sign up with Sport Nation Make your first deposit and wager £25 on any sports market with odds of 2.0 (+) Claim £25 in free bets to spend at the Cheltenham Festival in the form of 5x £5 free bets

Sport Nation Cheltenham Sign Up Offer: Bet £25 Get £25 in Bet Credits in the form of 5x £5 free bets

Every new customer signing up with Sport Nation in time for the Cheltenham Festival, beginning Tuesday, March 15th, 2022, will be gifted £25 to spend on the week’s races.

Just register an account with the bookmaker and wager £25 on any sports market with odds of 2.0 (+). Sport Nation will then credit your account 5x £5 free bets to spend at the festival.

The main details of the offer have been outlined below for your convenience:

Claim a free £25 bet (5x £5 free bets)

Qualifying bet must be staked at odds of 2.0 (+)

The free bet credits are non-withdrawable

This offer is only available to customers who are 18+

If you’re unable to claim this Cheltenham sign up offer because you are already a Sport Nation customer, there are plenty more Cheltenham 2022 promotions available at the following link: Cheltenham betting offers and free bets.

Sport Nation Cheltenham Festival Betting

With 28 events set to take place at this year’s 2022 Cheltenham Festival of horse racing, there will be plenty of opportunities for hopeful bettors to win big at the races starting on Tuesday the 15th of March.

Registering a new account at Sport Nation and claiming the bookmaker’s Cheltenham sign up offer ahead of all the action means that you will be well perched to swoop in come to the big race and bet for free on your favorite horses, using the x5 £5 free bets on offer at the bookmaker’s.

Sport Nation Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Sport Nation Cheltenham Festival Betting Promos – Non-Runner = No Bet

Bets on any one of the Cheltenham NRNB ante-post markets & if for any reason your horse does not run, Sport Nation will refund your stake.

Key t&Cs: The Promotion is only valid to new & existing customers; residents or UK and Republic of Ireland; customers aged 18 years or over.

Sport Nation Cheltenham Betting offers – Flash Sale

Each morning of the four-day Cheltenham Festival, Sport Nation will hold Flash Sales From 10 am to 12 pm, dishing out enhanced odds ahead of the day’s events.

Every customer of Sport Nation is eligible to claim these Cheltenham Festival 2022 enhanced odds offers – just make sure you’re up early so that you don’t miss out!

Key T&Cs: The Promotion is only valid to new & existing customers; residents or UK and Republic of Ireland; customers aged 18 years or over.

Sport Nation Cheltenham Betting Offers – Money Back If Your Horse Finishes 2nd

Customers at Sport Nation can also claim their money back if their horse finishes second in a race.

All you need to do is back your selected horse, and if you’re unfortunate enough to watch it run close but come second at the finish line, Sport Nation will refund your stake.

This Cheltenham betting promotion is limited to one refund per customer per race. The maximum refund is £10. For all other T&Cs, see below:

Key t&Cs: Rewards Boost customers only. The first bet on selected races of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival is the qualifying bet. Only one Free Bet is available per customer per race. £10 max Free Bet per race. Selected races only. Free bets are credited by 17:00 on the following day of the race. Max winnings with Free Bet is 20x the Free Bet value. Free Bet valid for 48 hours.

Sport Nation Sign Up Offer Review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?

By signing up at Sport Nation ahead of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival beginning this Tuesday morning, you will be able to claim five free £5 bets across the four-day event which effectively means you can back five runners free of charge, so we definitely recommend this bookmaker in that sense.

But, Sport Nation is also one of the best UK horse racing sportsbooks when it comes to existing customer offers, too: the Money Back If Your Horse Finishes 2nd promotion is sure to protect you from heartache during photo finishes, and the insurance policy that comes with the Non-Runner = No Bet promotion should also help to ease your worries at the starting line.

On top of that, this bookmaker also serves up Flash Odds between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm on each and every race day morning, meaning you’re also likely to find some great odds to bet on, too.

With that in mind, Sport Nation is, in our opinion, clearly one of the better UK bookmakers to use for betting on the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

So, sign up using the link below & claim your free bets.

