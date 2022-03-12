Sport Nation Cheltenham offer | £25 Cheltenham Free Bet for 2022 Festival

Horse Racing from the Cheltenham Festival begins this coming Tuesday, March 15th, and bookmakers up and down Great Britain have started to broadcast the usual parade of lucrative bonuses and promos to mark the occasion. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at what’s on offer at Sport Nation.

How to Claim the Sport Nation Cheltenham Betting Offer?

Claiming the Sport nation Cheltenham Festival betting offer is very easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up with Sport Nation Make a deposit and bet £25 on any sport with odds of 2.0 or greater You will then receive £25 in free bets to spend at the Cheltenham Festival (5x £5 free bets)

Sport Nation Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £25 Get £25 in Bet Credits (5x £5 free bets)

Sport Nation’s Cheltenham betting offer will provide each new customer with £25 to wager on the upcoming festival of horse racing at Cheltenham.

All you need to is register an account, bet £25 on a sports outcome of your choice, and then sit back & wait for the 5x £5 free bets to be credited to your account.

The main details of the offer have been outlined below for your convenience:

Free £25 bet for new customers (5x £5 free bets)

Qualifying bet must be at odds of 2.0 or greater

Free bet credits are not withdrawable

Available to customers who are 18+

If you’re already a Sport Nation customer and unable to claim this welcome offer, there are plenty more offers from rival bookmakers currently doing the rounds in the build-up to Cheltenham 2022.

Take a look at our pick of the best Cheltenham betting offers and free bets via the link.

Sport Nation Cheltenham Festival Betting

From March 15th to March 18th, the Cheltenham Festival will serve up 28 scheduled races, providing countless opportunities for bettors to make bank at online bookmakers.

Increase your chances of success by betting with Sport Nation and claiming £25 in free bets, which can be used on any of the races at the festival, including the festival’s flagship event, The Gold Cup.

Sport Nation Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Sport Nation Cheltenham Betting offers – Flash Sale

Throughout the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, Sport Nation will be conducting Flash Sales From 10 am – 12 pm, providing bettors with an opportunity to benefit from enhanced odds ahead of the day’s races.

Obviously, betting at improved odds is a desirable feature for any punter. So, be sure to keep an eye on Sport Nation’s Flash Odds sales each and every morning at the track.

Key T&Cs: The Promotion is only valid to new & existing customers; residents or UK and Republic of Ireland; customers aged 18 years or over.

Sport Nation Cheltenham Betting Offers – Money Back If Your Horse Finishes 2nd

At Sport Nation, every customer can benefit from the Money Back If Your Horse Finishes 2nd promotion.

The offer works exactly as stated: just bet on your horse of choice, and it comes second, you’ll be refunded. Just remember that said promotion is limited to one free bet per customer per race and that the maximum money back allowed is £10.

Key t&Cs: Rewards Boost customers only. The first bet on selected races of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival is the qualifying bet. Only one Free Bet is available per customer per race. £10 max Free Bet per race. Selected races only. Free bets are credited by 17:00 on the following day of the race. Max winnings with Free Bet is 20x the Free Bet value. Free Bet valid for 48 hours.

Sport Nation Cheltenham Betting Offers – Non-Runner = No Bet

Sport Nation is also offering a Non-Runner No Bet promotion on every race at Cheltenham 2022!

Just place your bets on any of the Cheltenham NRNB ante-post markets & if any horse that you’ve backed fails to run for whatever reason, your stake will be refunded in its entirety.

Key t&Cs: The Promotion is only valid to new & existing customers; residents or UK and Republic of Ireland; customers aged 18 years or over.

Sport Nation review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?

In short, YES, you absolutely should claim the Sport Nation £25 in Free Bets Cheltenham offer if you are able to.

The offer basically entitles you to five free £5 bets across the four-day event, which increases your chances of a big win tremendously.

On top of that, Sport Nation’s other Cheltenham offers will aid you greatly at the track. The Money Back If Your Horse Finishes 2nd deal helps to guard against those eye-watering close calls that you come out on the wrong end of. Protecting your stake using the Non Runner = No Bet deal is a sensible deal to take advantage of for obvious reasons, and the site serves up enhanced odds on every morning of the festival via its Flash Sales, meaning you will be betting at the best odds.

Based on the above, we would definitely recommend Sport Nation to punters that want to bet using the house’s money; that want to get the best odds available on selected horses/races, and that want protection against non-starters.

All in all, Sport Nation is a solid option for any punter thinking of wagering on the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – just sign up via the link below, claim your free bets, and get busy researching the horses!

