Spezia vs Roma prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Roma will go to Spezia at Stadio Alberto Picco this weekend in the hopes of resuming their pursuit of a top-six finish.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 22:00

Date: 27th February 2022, Stadio Alberto Picco

Spezia vs Roma Prediction

Spezia is currently in 15th place in the league, having lost their last two matches. They are four points ahead of Cagliari, who are in 18th position, and will need to score a few more points to feel secure.

In contrast, Roma has been on a rollercoaster ride under Jose Mourinho. Inconsistent performances have been mixed with Mourinho’s infamous personality displays throughout the season, and it remains to be seen how long Roma supporters and owners are willing to march on under his guidance.

Spezia vs Roma Prediction: Spezia 0-2 Roma @ 7/10 with Bet Storm.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Spezia vs Roma Betting Tips

Roma’s defensive fragility was exposed once again eight days ago when they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Hellas Verona. Despite conceding two goals early in the game, Jose Mourinho’s side showed remarkable battling spirit to battle their way back into the game and gain a draw in the end.

In the future, Roma has conceded at least two goals in five of their last six away games in all competitions.

This is why we can expect a high-scoring match on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Stadio Alberto Picco to face Spezia, who have conceded 48 goals in 26 games this season, the second-worst defensive record in the division.

Spezia vs Roma Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 5/6.

Spezia vs Roma Betting Odds

Match Winner

Roma @ 7/10 with Bet Storm

Draw @ 14/5 with Bet Storm

Spezia @ 15/4 with Bet Storm

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 5/6

Under 2.5 @ 11/10

Spezia vs Roma Free Bet

