Spezia vs Fiorentina prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Spezia will be in action on Monday when they host Fiorentina at the Alberto Picco in the Serie A.

Match Info Date: 14th February 2022

Kick-off: 8:45 pm BST, Alberto Picco

Spezia vs Fiorentina Prediction

Spezia have seen a resurgence after they started the new year with a 2-1 home defeat against Hellas Verona. Thiago Motta’s side have registered three consecutive victories in the Italian top-flight since that loss. They picked up three points at Genoa before stunning AC Milan with a 2-1 victory.

The little Eagles also downed Sampdoria but they failed to claim full points against league strugglers Salernitana in their latest match.

Spezia are currently 15th in the table, having secured 26 points from 24 matches.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina will enter the match on Monday on the back of a 3-2 victory over Atalanta in the Coppa Italia. The Lilies claimed victory in dramatic fashion after Nikola Milenkovic popped with the winner in stoppage time when the score was 2-2.

They bounced back strongly after suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Lazio last weekend.

Fiorentina are currently eighth in the league standings, having 36 points from 23 matches. We are backing them to win on Monday.

Spezia vs Fiorentina Prediction: Spezia 1-2 Fiorentina @ 10/11 with Bet365.

Spezia vs Fiorentina betting tips

Fiorentina lost Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus in the winter transfer window in a deal said to be worth around €70million.

The Serbian was a standout performer for the Lillies this season. He bagged an incredible 17 goals in 21 Serie A appearances in 2021-22 for Fiorentina before departing the Stadio Artemio Franchi in January.

The Lillies decided to bring in Krzysztof Piątek as his replacement, and that looks to be a good decision so far. The Polish forward has already made a good start to life back in Italy after spending two years at Hertha Berlin. He smashed two goals against Atalanta to help his side to a 3-2 victory in the Coppa Italia in midweek.

We are backing Piatek to score again on Monday against Spezia.

Spezia vs Fiorentina odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Spezia vs Fiorentina match odds

Spezia @ 1/2 with Bet365

Draw @ 3/1 with Bet365

Fiorentina @ 13/5 with Bet365

Spezia vs Fiorentina total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 11/14 with Bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with Bet365

