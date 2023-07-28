Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford headlines this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. Not only do we have a compelling main event here, but the Spence vs Crawford undercard is stellar too. Read on to find out our betting picks and predictions from some of the Spence vs Crawford undercard fights on July 29.

There are nine fights on the undercard for you to get your teeth stuck into this weekend, prior to the big one for the undisputed welterweight championship of the world.

Without further ado, here are our Spence vs Crawford undercard predictions – including the Cruz vs Cabrera and Donaire vs Santiago fights. If you want to check out who else features on the Spence vs Crawford undercard, click here.

Spence vs Crawford Undercard Betting Picks & Predictions

Isaac Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera Prediction

Isaac Cruz aims to defend his WBC Silver Lightweight Title for the first time and is a heavy favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he has fought for world titles and is widely regarded as one of the best lightweights in the world outside of the champions.

Backing him to win the fight by knockout is the most likely outcome according to the best boxing betting apps, but we think this one could go the distance against Cabrera. ‘Pitbull’ does have 17 KO’s in his 24 wins, but Cabrera is undefeated himself and is as game as they come, so won’t budge easily.

Cabrera has never tasted defeat before and has notched up some impressive wins himself of late. Yes, Cruz is a big puncher and has won his last two fights via emphatic knockout, but we could see this one going the full 12 rounds on the Spence vs Crawford undercard.

Isaac Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera Betting Pick: Cruz to Win by Decision @ +400 with BetOnline

Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago Prediction

Nonito Donaire is the slight betting favorite with the majority of offshore gambling sites to defeat Alexandro Santiago in their WBC World Bantamweight Title match-up. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he is a former four-weight world champion and has only lost to the great Naoya Inoue in the past five years.

Donaire has previously beaten the likes of Reymart Gaballo, Nordine Oubaali and Ryan Burnett in recent years as the big underdog. It is only Inoue who has beaten Donaire since his defeat to Carl Frampton back in April 2018. This says a lot about Donaire, and the fact he is still one of the best bantamweights in the world despite being in his 40’s.

‘The Filipino Flash’ hasn’t fought since losing via KO to Inoue last June, but has the chance to win the vacant WBC title at 118-pounds – the belt he held until ‘The Monster’ took it from him. Alexandro Santiago has lost three times in his career as well as drawing five fights, so has a bit of a strange record.

However he is in good form and comes in fresh off the back of a win over Antonio Nieves last time out. He is the slight underdog here, but will be hoping that Donaire is on the slide now and he can take full advantage, becoming world champion in the process.

Here at SportsLens, we think ‘The Filipino Flash’ will roll back the years and win yet another world title fight on Saturday night in his 50th fight. This could steal the show on the Spence vs Crawford undercard and is a not to be missed!

Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago Betting Pick: Donaire to Win @ -150 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Full Spence vs Crawford Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford is of course the main event. The undercard includes some compelling action in various other weight divisions too, including world title action in the bantamweight division.

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night:

Fight Weight Class Rounds Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Welterweight 12 Isaac Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera Lightweight 12 Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago Bantamweight 12 Jose Salas Reyes vs Aston Palicte Super-Bantamweight 10 Steven Nelson vs Rowdy Legend Montgomery Super-Middleweight 10 Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia Super-Welterweight 10 Delmer Zamora vs Nikolai Buzolin Lightweight 8 Kevin Ceja Ventura vs Deshawn Prather Welterweight 6 Jabin Chollet vs Michael Portales Lightweight 6 Justin Viloria vs Pedro Penunuri Borgaro Super-Featherweight 6

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this undisputed welterweight world title clash.

Also check out the best boxing live streaming sites that will be airing the Spence vs Crawford fight this weekend.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford 📊 Records: Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s)

Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday July 29, 2023

Saturday July 29, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.00PM EST

Approx. 10.00PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles

WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports

US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Spence +130 | Crawford -160

