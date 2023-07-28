Boxing News

Spence vs Crawford Favorite: Terence Crawford Is The -160 Betting Favorite To Beat Errol Spence Jr

Paul Kelly
With Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford going down this weekend, we are putting the bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the fight. We also take a look at the best boxing sportsbooks latest estimations for this undisputed world welterweight championship contest.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Spence vs Crawford Fight?

Boxing fans from all around over the globe are excited for the undisputed welterweight clash this weekend between Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford. Spence vs Crawford headlines this bumper card from the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Lets hope the fight lives up to the hype and we witness a compelling undisputed welterweight clash this weekend.

With all four world title belts at 147-pounds on the line, Spence vs Crawford is a fight that certainly whets the appetite of boxing fans from all around the world. Not only that, but both men are arguably in their primes right now, as well as both being undefeated. This fight really is one of the best in years in the sport of boxing!

In the lead up to the fight, there are various different betting markets for boxing fans to wager on. Take a look at BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook and find a market that is perfect for you ahead of the Spence vs Crawford bout this Saturday. Some markets include method of victory, knockdown total, round betting and fight outright amongst many other markets.

Check out the chart below for the best Spence vs Crawford boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

  • Errol Spence Jr to Win: +130
  • Errol Spence Jr to Win by KO/TKO: +550
  • Errol Spence Jr to Win by Decision: +240
  • Terence Crawford to Win: -160
  • Terence Crawford to Win by KO/TKO: +260
  • Terence Crawford to Win by Decision: +188
  • Draw: +1200

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As you can see with the prices above, Terence Crawford is the sportsbooks favorite to win the fight. Errol Spence Jr is the betting underdog here, despite being the fighter with three of the four world title belts at welterweight.

‘Bud’ to win by decision is the most likely outcome (+188) with him winning the fight via knockout (+260) seen as the next most likely outcome. For ‘The Truth’ to win, the price-setters feel he is more likely to win the fight via decision (+240) than he is to win the fight by knockout (+550).

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 61.5% chance that Terence Crawford reigns supreme and beats Errol Spence Jr for all the marbles this weekend in their undisputed welterweight contest.

There is a 43.5% implied probability chance that Errol Spence Jr beats ‘Bud’ judging by the sportsbooks boxing odds. However, it wouldn’t be the first time a betting underdog proved to sportsbooks wrong and defied their odds.

You can back the Texas man as the +130 underdog purely just to win the fight outright against his Nebraska counterpart this Saturday night in their undisputed world welterweight bout.

Given the implied probability and moneyline odds, it seems that Terence Crawford is on paper is a big enough favorite to be victorious on Saturday night. The value in backing either man to just win the fight outright is poor, but backing either to win the fight via decision or by KO/TKO presents reasonable value to bettors.

As of today for the main event, Terence Crawford is the -160 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Errol Spence Jr as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +130 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and become the undisputed welterweight champion of the world.

What a fight we have on our hands from the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford
  • 📊 Records: Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday July 29, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Spence +130 | Crawford -160

