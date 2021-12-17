Looking to get the fifth consecutive win, Vitesse will play a match against Sparta on 18th December 2021, Saturday.

Sparta vs Vitesse

Match Info:

Kick-off: 22:45, Sparta Stadion

Sparta vs Vitesse Preview

Sparta recently lost a match against Vitesse with a 2-1 scoreline. Not only this but Sparta had to suffer a 1-0 defeat against Ajax too.

On the other hand, Vitesse managed to get a 2-1 win against Heracles. In addition, Vitesse also won the match against Cambuur by a 6-1 scoreline.

Sparta vs Vitesse Team News

Sparta has reported the injury of Maduka Okoye whereas Vitesse will be without Oussama Darfalou and Daan Reiziger.

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Van Leer; Masouras, Beugelsdijk, Vriends, Pinto; Abels, Mijnans, Smeets; Auassar, Emegha, Thy

Vitesse possible starting lineup:

Schubert; Doekhi, Bazoer, Rasmussen; Yapi, Tronstad, Gboho, Bero, Dasa; Openda, Darfalou

Sparta vs Vitesse Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Sparta vs Vitesse from Bet365:

Match Winner

Vitesse: 6/5

Draw: 12/5

Sparta: 9/4

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 6/5

Under: 10/13

Sparta vs Vitesse Prediction

Vitesse is in a stronger position for this match therefore most football betting sites are confident that Vitesse will win the game.

Prediction: Vitesse to win at 6/5.

Bet on Vitesse to win at 6/5 with bet365.

