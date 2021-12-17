Looking to get the fifth consecutive win, Vitesse will play a match against Sparta on 18th December 2021, Saturday.
Watch and bet on Sparta vs Vitesse at Bet365>livestreaming>football.
Match Info:
Kick-off: 22:45, Sparta Stadion
Sparta vs Vitesse Preview
Sparta recently lost a match against Vitesse with a 2-1 scoreline. Not only this but Sparta had to suffer a 1-0 defeat against Ajax too.
On the other hand, Vitesse managed to get a 2-1 win against Heracles. In addition, Vitesse also won the match against Cambuur by a 6-1 scoreline.
Sparta vs Vitesse Team News
Sparta has reported the injury of Maduka Okoye whereas Vitesse will be without Oussama Darfalou and Daan Reiziger.
Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:
Van Leer; Masouras, Beugelsdijk, Vriends, Pinto; Abels, Mijnans, Smeets; Auassar, Emegha, Thy
Vitesse possible starting lineup:
Schubert; Doekhi, Bazoer, Rasmussen; Yapi, Tronstad, Gboho, Bero, Dasa; Openda, Darfalou
Sparta vs Vitesse Betting Odds
Following are the latest betting odds for Sparta vs Vitesse from Bet365:
Match Winner
Vitesse: 6/5
Draw: 12/5
Sparta: 9/4
Total Goals
Over 2.5: 6/5
Under: 10/13
Sparta vs Vitesse Prediction
Vitesse is in a stronger position for this match therefore most football betting sites are confident that Vitesse will win the game.
Prediction: Vitesse to win at 6/5.
Bet on Vitesse to win at 6/5 with bet365.
How to Watch Sparta vs Vitesse Live Stream?
- Visit bet365.com.
- Create a user account.
- Make a deposit of at least £5.
- Finally, you can watch Sparta vs Vitesse live online.
Sparta vs Vitesse Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365
Bet365 welcomes new customers with a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.
Follow these simple steps to earn your free bet credits:
- Visit the website of bet365.
- Make a deposit of between £5 and $100 with bet365.
- Make a wager on your favorite sporting event.
- When the bet is settled, your bet credits will be released.