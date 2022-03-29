Spain vs Iceland live stream: How to watch International friendlies for free

Spain will be hoping to continue their winning run when they take on Iceland in an international friendly on Tuesday evening.
Spain vs Iceland live stream
- Click here to join Virgin Bet
- Sign up and deposit any amount into your Virgin Bet account
- Start watching Spain vs Iceland live stream at 19:45 GMT
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Top five football live streaming betting sites
Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.
- bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly
- Betfred – Great quality of streams
- BetUK – New site with great streaming options
- LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football
- 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams
If you’re looking to follow the international friendly clash between Spain vs Iceland, then Virgin Bet have you covered.
If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Virgin Bet and watch their Spain vs Iceland live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.
You can join Virgin Bet by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Spain vs Iceland Preview
The Spanish outfit are coming into this contest on the back of four consecutive wins and they will be full of confidence here.
The home fans will be expecting a convincing victory here and it remains to be seen whether the players can step up and deliver.
Meanwhile, Iceland have been quite inconsistent in the last few outings and they have failed to win the last five matches across all competitions.
Spain have picked up just one win from the last three meetings against Iceland and they will be hoping to make amends here.
The visitors are in disappointing form right now and Spain will be hoping to take advantage of the situation.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
When does Spain vs Iceland kick-off?
The international friendly match between Spain vs Iceland kicks off at 19:45 pm BST, on the 29th of March at Riazor in A Coruña.
Spain vs Iceland Team News
Spain team news
No notable injury concerns.
Spain predicted line-up vs Iceland: David Raya; Dani Carvajal, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Marcos Alonso; Gavi, Koke, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo.
Iceland team news
No notable injury concerns.
Iceland predicted line-up vs Spain: Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson; Alfons Sampsted, Brynjar Ingi Bjarnason, Daníel Leo Grétarsson, Hörður Björgvin Magnússon; Jón Dagur Þorsteinsson, Birkir Bjarnason, Þórir Jóhann Helgason; Arnór Sigurðsson, Andri Guðjohnsen, Jón Daði Böðvarsson.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets