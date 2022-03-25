Spain vs Albania live stream: How to watch International friendlies for free

Spain will be hoping to pick up a comfortable home win when they take on Albania in an international friendly on Saturday evening.

Spain vs Albania Preview

Spain have picked up two wins from their last two meetings against Albania and they will be confident of grinding out another win at home. The Spanish outfit are in impressive form right now and they have picked up four consecutive wins heading into this contest. Albania on the other hand have picked up four wins and two draws from the last six outings and they will have to bet at their best in order to pull off an upset here. Spain are undoubtedly the better team on paper and the home fans will be expecting a convincing victory here.

When does Spain vs Albania kick-off?

The international friendly match between Spain and Albania kicks off at 18:45 pm BST, on the 26th of March, at RCDE Stadium.

Spain vs Albania Team News

Spain team news

Spain will be without the services of Diego Llorente because of an injury.

Spain predicted line-up vs Albania: Simon; Azpilicueta, E Garcia, Laporte, Alba; Soler, Rodri, Pedri; Sarabia, F Torres, Olmo

Albania team news