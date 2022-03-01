Southampton vs West Ham live stream: How to watch FA Cup for free

WEST HAM make the trip south to Southampton on Wednesday evening for an FA Cup fifth round match-up. Keep reading to find out how you can stream the match for free online.

Southampton vs West Ham preview

This is a match between two teams in fantastic form. Neither team has lost a match since mid-January, allowing West Ham to keep up their pursuit of European football next season, and Southampton to rise into the top half of the table.

West Ham reached this stage of the FA Cup thanks to an extremely narrow victory over Kidderminster Harriers in the last round, and they’ll certainly require a better performance if they’re going to beat Southampton. The Saints also only narrowly made it to this stage, beating Coventry City 2-1 after extra time.

In the league, both teams are in superb form. West Ham have recently notched up wins against Wolves and Watford, while Southampton have taken the scalps of Everton and Tottenham, as well as played out a credible 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

These two sides last met back on Boxing Day, and it was Southampton who won, beating the Hammers 3-2 at the London Stadium. Before that, the sides drew 0-0 at St. Mary’s back in September, in a match that saw Michail Antonio sent off.

The form of both of these two teams means that it’s exceptionally difficult to predict which one will come out on top when they go head-to-head. If you’re struggling to decide what to bet on, why not check out our Southampton vs West Ham prediction?

Southampton vs West Ham team news

Southampton team news

Southampton have three significant injury concerns before their match-up with West Ham. Alex McCarthy and Nathan Tella are both still out of action, after both suffering setbacks in their recuperation from injury. Lyanco is also definitely out, and might remain so until the middle of May.

However, there are no new injury concerns following the win over Norwich, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Ralf Hasenhuttl decided to stick with the same line-up when West Ham come to visit.

Should Hasenhuttl decide a change or two is needed, he’ll be able to call on several options, including both Adam Armstrong and Romain Perraud.

Southampton predicted line-up

Forster; Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters; S. Armstrong, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi; Broja, Adams

West Ham team news

The Hammers have several injuries going into this match, with Arthur Masuaku, Angelo Ogbonna and Vladimir Coufal all sidelined. Ryan Fredericks is also likely to be ruled out due to a groin strain.

It is unknown whether Andriy Yarmolenko will be available for this match. He has been given compassionate leave due to the situation in Ukraine, and David Moyes has said it’s Yarmolenko’s choice as to when he returns.

Alphonse Areola is expected to take the gloves back for the match and Said Benrahma should also take a starting spot.

West Ham predicted lineup

Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

