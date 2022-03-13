Southampton vs Watford live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Southampton welcomes Watford to St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon, hoping to avenge two Premier League defeats in a row. The Saints are in 10th place in the standings after two losses in a run, while the Hornets are in 19th place after two losses in a row as well.

Southampton vs Watford preview

Southampton will be seeking to improve on their last performance here, which ended in a 1-2 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United.

Southampton had 68 percent possession and 14 shots on goal, five of which were on target, in the match. Stuart Armstrong (25′) scored for Southampton. Newcastle United, on the other hand, had eight shots on goal, four of which were on target. Newcastle United scored with Chris Wood (32′) and Bruno Guimares (52′).

On the other hand, Watford and their traveling supporters will be hoping for a better result in this game after losing to Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last Premier League match.

Watford had 34% possession and 9 efforts on goal with 0 on target in that encounter. Juan Camilo Hernández was Watford’s sole player with a goal. Wolverhampton Wanderers had ten shots on goal, five of which were on target, for their opponents. Wolverhampton Wanderers scored three goals: Ral Jiménez (13′), Daniel Podence (21′), and Rben Neves (85′).

Southampton vs Watford team news

Southampton team news

Hasenhuttl is likely to make any changes to Southampton’s starting lineup, notably in attack, where Adam Armstrong might replace either Armando Broja or Adams.

Southampton predicted line-up

Forster; Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters; S. Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Djenepo; A. Armstrong, Adams

Watford team news

Following a slight hamstring injury, Jeremy Ngakia might return to right-back for Watford, while Christian Kabasele could return to the center of defense after coming on as a first-half substitute against Wolves.

Warford predicted lineup

Foster; Ngakia, Cathcart, Kabasele, Kamara; Sissoko, Louza, Kucka; Hernandez, Dennis, King

