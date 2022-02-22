Southampton vs Norwich City betting offers, free bets and betting tips

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
- 20+ betting offers for all customers
- Ace welcome bonus for new sign-ups
- Great live streaming and mobile app
Debit cards
PayPal
PaysafeCard
Apple Pay
Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
- Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
- Superb deals on system bets
- Great bookie for football betting
Debit card
Skrill
Neteller
PaysafeCard
New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion.
Bet £10, Get A £30 Free Bet
- Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
- Some 40 different sports you can bet on
- Comprehensive range of betting offers
Debit cards
PayPal
Skrill
Neteller
PaysafeCard
Trustly
Apple Pay
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
- The best new UK bookmaker in 2021
- Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
- Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
Debit cards
PayPal
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
- BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
- Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
- Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
Debit cards
PayPal
Skrill
Neteller
A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater placed on any sports market. Multiple bets qualify with cumulative odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Each way bets count as two bets and must be at least £10 each way (£20 in total) to qualify. First qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registration.
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
- Betting platform of LiveScore service
- BOG and live streams of horse races
- Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
Debit cards
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Register before 23:59 9/04/21 and after 00.01 11/04/2021. Win part of the E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. If your Qualifying Bet is cancelled, voided or ‘cashed out’, you will not be eligible for the Free Bet Token/s in respect of that bet, but you will be able to place another Qualifying Bet.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
- Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
- Strong in-play betting service
- Fun FIVES game free to play
Debit cards
PayPal
Skrill
Neteller
Qualifying Bets must be made as a minimum £10 in one go and only the ‘win’ part of your bet will count, i.e. two £5 bets each-way (with a total stake of £10) will not be a Qualifying Bet, whereas with a £10 each-way bet (a total stake of £20), £10 would count and therefore would be a Qualifying Bet. If you make a Qualifying Bet, you may claim £20 in free bets, which will consist of two £10 free bet token(s) (“Free Bet Token/s”), subject to the requirements and restrictions applicable to Free Bet Tokens as set out below. If your Qualifying Bet is cancelled, voided or ‘cashed out’, you will not be eligible for the Free Bet Token/s in respect of that bet, but you will be able to place another Qualifying Bet. Minimum qualifying odds of 1/2 (decimal price 1.5); and if an accumulator or a multiple bet, has odds greater than 1/100 (decimal price 1.01) per selection.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- Newly launched UK bookmaker
- Range of payment methods to choose from
- Excellent selection of sports markets
Debit cards
PayPal
ecoPayz
MuchBetter
Trustly
PaysafeCard
Deposit of £10 and place bets to the value of £10 or more to get a £30 Free Bet. To get the offer you must activate your account from your registered email. One-time stake of £10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned. The bonus must be wagered 50 (fifty) times before a withdrawal can be made. Winnings from the free bet bonus will be capped at £20. To be eligible for the bonus you must register your account through this page.
Southampton vs Norwich City betting offers and free bets
If you want to bet on Southampton vs Norwich City at one of the best Premier League betting sites, take a look at our preferred picks on the list below:
- bet365 – Best for football betting markets
- Betfred – Great quality of live football streams
- BetUK – New betting site with an excellent welcome offer
- LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders
- 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches
Southampton vs Norwich City betting tips
Norwich City haven’t had the easiest runs of late but did well to keep their last game against league title hopefuls Liverpool competitive. Norwich were winning the game 1-0 at halftime until Jurgen Klopp’s side turned on the heat in the second half to win 3-1.
Prior to that Dean Smith’s side got played off the park in a 4-0 defeat at the Etihad against the best side in Europe on current form, Manchester City.
It’s not sensible to read too much into these results since the standard of opposition that Norwich faced is about as high as it gets. Better instead for Canaries fans and bettors alike to assess the previous fixtures in which Norwich actually played quite well:
The Canaries bested Everton 2-1 at Carrow Road, followed that up with a huge 1-0 win against Wolves in the FA Cup fourth round, and then picked up a useful point on the road against Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace prior to those defeats against the EPL’s top two to continue their good run of form under the new manager (Smith).
Still, an away fixture in Southampton is proving to be less and less fruitful for even the best sides in the Premier League.
There were more than a few calling for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s head this time last season, but the German manager has turned things around tremendously as St. Mary’s since taking charge and recent results are a good way to gauge the progress made:
Southampton are unbeaten in five games in all competitions, a run that includes a win away against Tottenham Hotspur (3-2) and draws against both Manchester United (1-1) and Manchester City (1-1). On top of that -and no doubt a concern for Dean Smith-, Southampton have only lost once at St. Mary’s all season.
Things don’t get much brighter for Norwich City fans when we check the recent head-to-head record either: in the last five games between the Saints and the Canaries. Southampton have won three, while Norwich have won just once, and there has been one draw.
Further to that, Southampton have not lost at home to Norwich in eight successive matches.
All things considered, our betting tip for this match can be made using the Bet Builder tool at bet365. We’re banking on a Southampton win.
Plus, given that no team has conceded more goals in the top flight than the Canaries (53), we’re also backing Armando Broja to grab himself a well-deserved goal to put the cherry on top of some fine individual performances of late.
Southampton to win with Broja to score is available at the enticing odds of 17/10 at bet365, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £27.00.
Southampton vs Norwich City betting tip: Southampton to win & Broja to score at any time @ 17/10 with bet365
Southampton vs Norwich City odds: Saints betting favourites vs Canaries
Southampton head into this fixture as the betting favourites to win @ odds of 4/7, while Norwich City are the marked betting underdogs at 16/5. A draw is listed at 9/2.
- Southampton @ 4/7 with bet365
- Draw @ 9/2 with bet365
- Norwich City @ 16/5 with bet365
Southampton vs Norwich City last five results
Southampton last five results: DWWDW
19/02/22 PL Southampton 2 Everton 0
12/02/22 PL Man Utd 1 Southampton 1
09/02/22 PL Tottenham 2 Southampton 3
05/01/22 FC Southampton 2 Coventry City 1
22/01/22 PL Southampton 1 Manchester City 1
Key: PL – Premier League; FC – FA Cup
Norwich City last five results: WWDLL
19/02/22 PL Liverpool 3 Norwich City 1
12/02/22 PL Norwich City 0 Manchester City 4
09/02/22 PL Norwich 1 Crystal Palace 1
05/02/22 FC Wolverhampton 0 Norwich City 1
21/01/22 PL Norwich City 2 Everton 1
Key:PL – Premier League; FC – FA Cup
Southampton vs Norwich City H2H record
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
- 20+ betting offers for all customers
- Ace welcome bonus for new sign-ups
- Great live streaming and mobile app
Debit cards
PayPal
PaysafeCard
Apple Pay
Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
- Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
- Superb deals on system bets
- Great bookie for football betting
Debit card
Skrill
Neteller
PaysafeCard
New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion.
Bet £10, Get A £30 Free Bet
- Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
- Some 40 different sports you can bet on
- Comprehensive range of betting offers
Debit cards
PayPal
Skrill
Neteller
PaysafeCard
Trustly
Apple Pay
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
- The best new UK bookmaker in 2021
- Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
- Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
Debit cards
PayPal
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
- BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
- Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
- Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
Debit cards
PayPal
Skrill
Neteller
A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater placed on any sports market. Multiple bets qualify with cumulative odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Each way bets count as two bets and must be at least £10 each way (£20 in total) to qualify. First qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registration.
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
- Betting platform of LiveScore service
- BOG and live streams of horse races
- Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
Debit cards
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Register before 23:59 9/04/21 and after 00.01 11/04/2021. Win part of the E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. If your Qualifying Bet is cancelled, voided or ‘cashed out’, you will not be eligible for the Free Bet Token/s in respect of that bet, but you will be able to place another Qualifying Bet.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
- Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
- Strong in-play betting service
- Fun FIVES game free to play
Debit cards
PayPal
Skrill
Neteller
Qualifying Bets must be made as a minimum £10 in one go and only the ‘win’ part of your bet will count, i.e. two £5 bets each-way (with a total stake of £10) will not be a Qualifying Bet, whereas with a £10 each-way bet (a total stake of £20), £10 would count and therefore would be a Qualifying Bet. If you make a Qualifying Bet, you may claim £20 in free bets, which will consist of two £10 free bet token(s) (“Free Bet Token/s”), subject to the requirements and restrictions applicable to Free Bet Tokens as set out below. If your Qualifying Bet is cancelled, voided or ‘cashed out’, you will not be eligible for the Free Bet Token/s in respect of that bet, but you will be able to place another Qualifying Bet. Minimum qualifying odds of 1/2 (decimal price 1.5); and if an accumulator or a multiple bet, has odds greater than 1/100 (decimal price 1.01) per selection.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- Newly launched UK bookmaker
- Range of payment methods to choose from
- Excellent selection of sports markets
Debit cards
PayPal
ecoPayz
MuchBetter
Trustly
PaysafeCard
Deposit of £10 and place bets to the value of £10 or more to get a £30 Free Bet. To get the offer you must activate your account from your registered email. One-time stake of £10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned. The bonus must be wagered 50 (fifty) times before a withdrawal can be made. Winnings from the free bet bonus will be capped at £20. To be eligible for the bonus you must register your account through this page.