Southampton vs Norwich City betting offers, free bets and betting tips

Mid-table Southampton entertain relegation battlers Norwich City in the Premier League on Friday

Southampton vs Norwich City betting tips

Norwich City haven’t had the easiest runs of late but did well to keep their last game against league title hopefuls Liverpool competitive. Norwich were winning the game 1-0 at halftime until Jurgen Klopp’s side turned on the heat in the second half to win 3-1.

Prior to that Dean Smith’s side got played off the park in a 4-0 defeat at the Etihad against the best side in Europe on current form, Manchester City.

It’s not sensible to read too much into these results since the standard of opposition that Norwich faced is about as high as it gets. Better instead for Canaries fans and bettors alike to assess the previous fixtures in which Norwich actually played quite well:

The Canaries bested Everton 2-1 at Carrow Road, followed that up with a huge 1-0 win against Wolves in the FA Cup fourth round, and then picked up a useful point on the road against Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace prior to those defeats against the EPL’s top two to continue their good run of form under the new manager (Smith).

Still, an away fixture in Southampton is proving to be less and less fruitful for even the best sides in the Premier League.

There were more than a few calling for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s head this time last season, but the German manager has turned things around tremendously as St. Mary’s since taking charge and recent results are a good way to gauge the progress made:

Southampton are unbeaten in five games in all competitions, a run that includes a win away against Tottenham Hotspur (3-2) and draws against both Manchester United (1-1) and Manchester City (1-1). On top of that -and no doubt a concern for Dean Smith-, Southampton have only lost once at St. Mary’s all season.

Things don’t get much brighter for Norwich City fans when we check the recent head-to-head record either: in the last five games between the Saints and the Canaries. Southampton have won three, while Norwich have won just once, and there has been one draw.

Further to that, Southampton have not lost at home to Norwich in eight successive matches.

All things considered, our betting tip for this match can be made using the Bet Builder tool at bet365. We’re banking on a Southampton win.

Plus, given that no team has conceded more goals in the top flight than the Canaries (53), we’re also backing Armando Broja to grab himself a well-deserved goal to put the cherry on top of some fine individual performances of late.

Southampton to win with Broja to score is available at the enticing odds of 17/10 at bet365, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £27.00.

Southampton vs Norwich City betting tip: Southampton to win & Broja to score at any time @ 17/10 with bet365

Southampton vs Norwich City odds: Saints betting favourites vs Canaries

Southampton head into this fixture as the betting favourites to win @ odds of 4/7, while Norwich City are the marked betting underdogs at 16/5. A draw is listed at 9/2.

Southampton vs Norwich City last five results

Southampton last five results: DWWDW

19/02/22 PL Southampton 2 Everton 0

12/02/22 PL Man Utd 1 Southampton 1

09/02/22 PL Tottenham 2 Southampton 3

05/01/22 FC Southampton 2 Coventry City 1

22/01/22 PL Southampton 1 Manchester City 1

Key: PL – Premier League; FC – FA Cup

Norwich City last five results: WWDLL

19/02/22 PL Liverpool 3 Norwich City 1

12/02/22 PL Norwich City 0 Manchester City 4

09/02/22 PL Norwich 1 Crystal Palace 1

05/02/22 FC Wolverhampton 0 Norwich City 1

21/01/22 PL Norwich City 2 Everton 1

Key:PL – Premier League; FC – FA Cup

Southampton vs Norwich City H2H record

Southampton wins: 14

Norwich City wins: 8

Draws: 7