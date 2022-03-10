Southampton vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Southampton take on in-form Newcastle United in the Premier League tonight, with the home side looking to rebound from a tough, 0-4, loss to the Villains at the weekend. You can find out how to stream Southampton vs Newcastle live below.
Looking for a Southampton vs Newcastle live stream?
Southampton vs Newcastle preview
Two of the EPL’s most in-form teams go head-to-head at St. Mary’s later this evening where Southampton host Newcastle United.
Newcastle defeated Brighton by two goals to one on Saturday to make it seven successive games without defeat. The run, inspired by some great performances from the likes of Allan Saint-Maxin and Joelinton, has seen the Magpies ease away from the relegation battle at the foot of the table and up into 14th spot in the Premier League table with 28 points from 26 games.
With another win away at St. Mary’s tonight (plus victory in their game in hand), Eddie Howe’s side could go to within a point of the Saints who currently occupy 9th place in the standings with 35 points from 27 games played.
Southampton’s incredible run of seven games unbeaten finally came to an end at the weekend vs Aston Villa when Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side got turned over by four goals to nil.
But, the Saints’ form at home has been outstanding- they’ve only lost once on their home patch since the beginning of the season and, despite last week’s poor result, they’ll fancy their chances against the Magpies tonight.
It should be a cracking game between two of the league’s most in-form sides. And, while this match is not televised due to schedule clashes with the Europa League, you’ll still be able to find plenty of betting options, both before the match and while it’s in-play, for Southampton vs Newcastle when you head over to bet365.
What’s more, you’ll also be able to stream the match live, giving you the chance to watch and wager in the same place.
Southampton vs Newcastle team news
Southampton team news
Southampton will likely be without defenders Mohammed Salisu (late fitness test) and Lyanco who is definitely ruled out, while, at the other end of the pitch, there are concerns too over the full fitness of Shane Long and Nathan Tella.
Southampton predicted line-up
Forster; Livramento, Bednarek, Stephens, Walker-Peters; S. Armstrong, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond; Adams, Broja
Newcastle team news
Newcastle will again have to manage without the likes of Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis, Isaac Hayden, Kieran Trippier, and Callum Wilson, but Matt Ritchie may be fit enough to make the bench after recovering from a knee injury and Allan Saint-Maxin is expected to start from the off.
Newcastle predicted lineup
Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton; Saint-Maximin, Wood, Fraser
