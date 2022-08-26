Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News southampton vs manchester united betting tip win 125 with our football experts best bet

Southampton vs Manchester United Betting Tip | Win £125 With Our Football Expert’s Best Bet

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
United

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag will be hoping to replicate the performance his side gave on Monday against Liverpool when they travel to the south coast to face Southampton this weekend.

Ahead of Saturday’s early kick off at St Mary’s, we have been busy researching to bring you what we think looks to be a winning bet selection.

With odds of 3.15/1 with BK8, our pick comes in at a lower price but with more of a safety net. Fear not however – if you are yet to register an account with BK8, Sportslens readers will be able to take advantage of an EXCLUSIVE welcome offer, where new users will be credited with £30 in free bets to use anywhere across their sportsbook.

How To Claim Your BK8 Southampton vs Manchester United £30 FREE BET

  • Click here and sign up to BK8.
  • Deposit using the code “BK802″ and bet £10 at odds of 1.5 or higher on any selection.
  • Once your bet has settled, you will be credited with your £30 Free Bet for Southampton vs Manchester United
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

 

Southampton vs Manchester United Betting Tip: A Fiercely Contested Score Draw Should be Expected

After spending time researching this fixture, we have landed on our final tip which is the match to end in a draw, with both teams getting on the scoreboard.

Since their opening day drubbing at the hands of Tottenham, Southampton are starting to find their feet this season. Not only did they show their resolve by clawing their way back to snatch a late 2-2 draw with Leeds on match day two, but the Saints went one better last time out by claiming an impressive win away at Leicester, courtesy of a Che Adams double.

However, they will be up against a Manchester United team, who after a disastrous start to life under Erik Ten Hag, claimed a monumental victory in an assured performance against bitter rivals Liverpool, which has instantly lifted the mood amongst the United faithful.

Despite this, we are tipping a share of the spoils here given Southampton’s record at home. Not only did they pick up 10 more points on home soil than on the road last season, they also conceded just 24 goals compared to the 43 while away from the south coast.

Furthermore, both of the league meetings during last campaign finished with identical 1-1 score lines, while four of the last six meetings have seen our 3.15/1 selection land.

BK8’s EXCLUSIVE Sportslens welcome offer is incredibly easy to navigate, and you can unlock and £30 worth of free bets in a matter of clicks to place immediately on what we think looks to be a winning selection for this fixture.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Before heading over to BK8, take a quick glance at the main terms and conditions of the new customer offer below.

  • New Customers Only
  • Be sure to use the code BK802 when depositing as a new customer
  • Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5
  • Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue
  • Excludes Skrill deposits

 

Ahead of round four of the new Premier League season, it is also worth checking out our guide to the best football betting sites.

More Southampton vs Manchester United Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
16 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. Full T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Claim Offer
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook. Further terms apply. #ad

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Free Bet Up to £25

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

9.4
Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

 

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens