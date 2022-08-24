Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News southampton vs manchester united bet builder tips premier league predictions

Southampton vs Manchester United Bet Builder Tips: Premier League Predictions

Updated

24 seconds ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
marcus rashford jadon sancho qeebmko1474z1gaq6gox935ct

Manchester United will look to make it back-to-back wins when they travel to the south coast to take on Southampton in Saturday’s Premier League lunchtime kickoff.

Southampton vs Manchester United Bet Builder Tips

Combined Total Odds @ 140/1 with Virgin Bet

Top 5 New Football Betting Sites

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

 Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org 		Claim Offer

How to Claim Virgin Bet’s Premier League Betting Offer

How does £20 worth of free bets sound for the return of the Premier League? If you are yet to sign up with Virgin Bet, you can redeem yours within a matter of clicks.

  1. Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet
  2. Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher.
  3. £20 in Free Bets is now yours.

Southampton vs Man Utd Bet Builder Tip 1: Che Adams to Score

Che Adams is on fire, Man Utd’s defence is terrified! Well maybe not terrified after restricting Liverpool to just the one goal but Adams is in fine form having scored four times in his last two games.

The Scotland international has gradually made his way up through the football pyramid from his humble beginnings at Oadby Town and is currently playing the best football of his career.

His pace and power seems to have ratcheted up a notch this season and it’s well worth backing Adams to keep his scoring streak going against the Red Devils.

Southampton vs Man Utd Bet Builder Tip 2: Rashford to Score

It’s too early to say Marcus Rashford is back but he certainly looked fired up and reinvigorated in his energetic display against Liverpool. His clinical finish after beating the offside trap by the merest of margins would have pleased Eric ten Hag no end.

Southampton have conceded seven goals in their opening three Premier League fixtures with boss Ralph Hasenhüttl changing formation each time his side has lined up. Saints have gone from five at the back to three, and then to four for their win over Leicester.

But regardless of how they line up at home to United, Rashford looks a good price to score against Southampton’s leaky defence at 11/5.

Southampton vs Man Utd Bet Builder Tip 3: Correct Score 2-2

Obviously predicting an exact score in the Premier League requires an element of luck but this fixture should see a decent amount of goals. Attack is looking like the best form of defence for Man Utd and Southampton at the moment so I’m lumping on 2-2.

The previous two fixtures between the clubs finished 1-1 so they do have a recent history of score draws. With both clubs on a high after winning their last games, we should be in for an entertaining game which ideally finishes as a 2-2 draw.

Southampton vs Man Utd Bet Builder Tip 4: Saints to lead at HT

This may seem slightly left field but hear me out. Man Utd expended a huge amount of energy against Liverpool and that could come back to bite them on Saturday.

Don’t forget they played on Monday night so have had less rest than Saints and while it may be early in the season that still has an effect. The crowd will be pumped for this one and it’s plausible that Southampton will try to replicate what Brentford did to Ten Hag’s side recently, so back them to lead after 45 minutes.

Southampton vs Man Utd Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Southampton 10/3
Draw 3/1
Manchester United 10/13

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens