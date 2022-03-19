Southampton vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch FA Cup for free

On Sunday afternoon, Southampton and Manchester City will face off in the FA Cup, with a place in the semi-finals on the line for both teams. The Saints last won the FA Cup in 1976, while Man City has won it six times, the most recent being in 2019, when they defeated Watford in the final.

How to watch Southampton vs Manchester City live stream for free

Southampton vs Manchester City preview

With a 3-1 win over fellow Premier League side West Ham United, the hosts advanced to the final eight. City, on the other hand, cruised over Peterborough 2-0 away from home.

The Saints have lost three league games in a row since their win over the Hammers. They were defeated 2-1 at home by struggling Watford in their previous league match.

City, on the other hand, drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace on Tuesday and will be eager to get back on track.

Since beating West Ham, Southampton has conceded eight goals in three games while scoring twice. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s side won a spectacular 4-1 victory against arch-rivals Manchester United earlier this month, but their following two games ended in goalless draws.

Nonetheless, the chances of an upset are slim, as City has sufficient depth to defeat Southampton.

Southampton vs Manchester City team news

Southampton team news

With thigh injuries, Alex McCarthy and Lyanco have been out for a long time for the hosts. Nathan Tella is on track to return to the team after a groin injury, but he will have to pass a late fitness test. After colliding with Ben Forster, Armando Broja was removed off the pitch and is questionable for the game.

Southampton predicted line-up

Fraser Forster (GK); Kyle Walker-Peters, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Romain Perraud; Theo Walcott, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Mohamed Elyounoussi; Shane Long, Adam Armstrong.

Manchester City team news

On Friday, Ruben Dias returned to training, although he is still at least four weeks away from match fitness. Cole Palmer has been sidelined with a foot injury and will have to pass a late fitness test before the trip to Hampshire.

Manchester City predicted lineup

Ederson Moraes (GK); Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling.

