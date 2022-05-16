Southampton vs Liverpool Betting Tips: Premier League Predictions and Odds

Southampton welcome Liverpool to St. Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday night, as Jurgen Klopp’s red hot side can go within a point of league leaders Manchester City with a victory and take the Premier League title race right down until the final day.
Southampton vs Liverpool Betting Tips
- Our Tip – Sadio Mane to score two or more @ 11/2 with Fitzdares
Senegal international Sadio Mane found the back of the net in Liverpool’s last Premier League outing against Aston Villa, and we’re tipping the winger to add to his tally of 15 goals for the season.
On his return to St. Mary’s, there is no bigger stage for Mane to prove why he is one of the most dangerous attackers in world football and steer his side ever closer to Manchester City at the top of the table.
Mane’s excellent form for Southampton is what caught Liverpool’s eye in 2016, leading the Reds to splash £30m on the forward and it’s one of the best decisions they’ve ever made.
We’re expecting a dominant homecoming for the 30-year-old on Tuesday.
Southampton vs Liverpool Predictions
- Our Prediction – Liverpool to win 3-0 @ 17/2 with Fitzdares
Time is running out for Liverpool to make up significant ground on Manchester City for the Premier League title, and they need goals and three points on Tuesday.
The title could eventually be decided by goal difference, or Aston Villa could steal a result at the Etihad on the final day to swing the race in favour of Liverpool.
The Reds have averaged three goals a game in their last two Premier League meetings against the Saints, in 2-0 and 4-0 wins respectively.
We’re tipping the visitors to get the job done comfortably and keep their quadruple hopes on track.
Southampton vs Liverpool Odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Southampton
|13/2
|Draw
|17/4
|Liverpool
|4/11
Southampton vs Liverpool Team News and Predicted Line-Ups
Southampton Team News
Southampton will be without Valentino Livramento after suffering an ACL injury in last month’s 2-2 draw against Brighton. Stuart Armstrong and goalkeeper Fraser Forster are both doubtful for the encounter, but could still feature in the match day squad.
Southampton Predicted Line-Up
McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; Tella, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond; Broja, Armstrong
Liverpool Team News
Tuesday will mark just three days from Liverpool’s FA Cup triumph over Chelsea on penalties, and many are expecting Jurgen Klopp to reshuffle his side and introduce some fresh legs.
Fabinho is not available for the encounter with a hamstring strain, and duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are both doubtful after picking up injuries at Wembley on Saturday. Neither have been ruled out, however, and may recover in time for kick-off.
Liverpool Predicted Line-Up
Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas; Henderson, Milner, Thiago; Salah, Origi, Mane
