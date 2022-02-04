Southampton vs Coventry City prediction: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bet

St. Mary’s is the setting for a top-flight encounter from times gone by this Saturday when Southampton welcome Coventry City in the FA Cup fourth round. And, if you’re looking for FA Cup betting tips, the latest odds on the match, and a free bet, then read on as all will be revealed within.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, 5th February

Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, St. Mary’s, Southampton

Southampton vs Coventry City prediction

After suffering a 1-3 defeat away to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton rebounded well to draw, 1-1, against Premier League leaders Manchester City at St. Mary’s before the international break.

Kyle Walker-Peters put the Saints in front early with a great strike. But, -as expected- Pep Guardiola’s side upped the ante and equalized via a header from French defender, Aymeric Laporte. Nonetheless, a draw against the consensus-agreed best team in football will do the Saints’ confidence no harm heading into the cup clash against Coventry.

On top of that, Saints’ steady recent form -especially at home where they are unbeaten in eight games- means that Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side currently sits in 12th place in the league table; 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Away from the drama of a relegation scrap for the time being, Hasenhuttl can afford to field a strong side and throw caution to the wind as he aims to clinch the first piece of major silverware for the Southampton trophy cabinet since the club’s solitary FA Cup win in 1976.

To do that, however, Southampton will need to start by beating Coventry tomorrow. And, to do that, Hasenhuttl’s team will likely need to put in a far better showing than they did in the third round vs Swansea City:

Against the Swans, Yan Valery was sent off in the 29th minute after cup hero Nathan Redmond had given the Saints the advantage early on. Against 10 men, Swansea equalized and took the game to extra time.

The Saints fanbase had Mohamed Elyounoussi and Shane Long to thank for the safe passage after the pair struck in extra time to give the Saints a 3-2 win. But further indiscipline come Saturday is likely to cause issues for Hasenhuttl’s side up against a decent Coventry outfit.

The Sky Blues did lose, 1-0, vs Middlesbrough in their last taste of Championship action. The result saw Mark Robins’s team drop down to 10th place in the Championship standings.

Still, just five points behind West Brom in playoff places, and with 1-2 games in hand on most of the competition, Coventry still have every chance of returning to the top flight for the first time in 21 years if they can keep up the good overall form.

In the cup, a goal just before the halftime whistle from Dominic Hyam was enough to see off Wayne Rooney’s Derby County side in the third round.

And Saints fans may wish to keep an eye out for Coventry’s Swedish forward, Viktor Gyokeres, who has 10 goals and three assists in the Championship this season.

Still, though, even with their Swedish talisman in top form, it’s hard to imagine the Sky Blues doing the unthinkable and winning at St. Mary’s on Saturday:

Southampton have won the three successive games against the Sky Blues in all comps and, as mentioned, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team’s form at St. Mary’s has been fantastic of late – eight straight games without defeat.

Southampton vs Coventry City prediction: Southampton to win @ 8/15 with bet365

Southampton vs Coventry City betting tips

The 8/15 odds on a straight home win for the Saints aren’t exactly a mouthwatering prospect.

We’re still of the opinion that Southampton are the likely winners of the contest. But, for increased odds, we’d like to introduce Saints forward, Nathan Redmond to the equation.

Including the aforementioned strike vs Swansea in the third round of the FA Cup, Redmond has been on an absolute tear in the competition of late. The former Norwich City star has chalked up six goals and two assists in his last eight FA Cup games.

And, the odds on Redmond continuing his rich run of form against Coventry are actually quite good. Especially considering his recent returns in the old tournament.

This brings us on nicely to our Southampton vs Coventry betting tip:

At bet365, it’s possible to wager on Southampton to win with Nathan Redmond to score at any time in the match @ odds of 10/3, meaning that a £10 bet could pay out £43.33

Southampton vs Coventry City betting tips: Southampton to win with Nathan Redmond to score at any time @ 10/3 with bet365.

Southampton vs Coventry City odds

Southampton vs Coventry City match odds

Southampton @ 8/15 with bet365

Draw @ 16/5 with bet365

Coventry City @ 5/1 with bet365

Southampton vs Coventry City total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 4/5 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 5/1 with bet365

