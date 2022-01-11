Southampton vs Brentford prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bet

Two teams fresh from FA Cup wins at the weekend will meet in the Premier League tonight when Southampton entertain Brentford at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Match Info

Date: Tuesday, January 11

Kick-Off: 19:45 GMT, St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Southampton vs Brentford prediction

Without a doubt, this is a tough game to call between two very evenly matched sides.

Southampton have home-field advantage, which tends to count for something. But, after drawing three of their last five games, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men find themselves down in 14th place in the Premier League table, two places beneath Brentford in 12th.

Both teams notched up FA Cup wins at the weekend, with Brentford disposing of Port Vale, 4-1, thanks in no small part to a fantastic hattrick from Brian Mbuemo, while Southampton dispatched of Swansea thanks to yet another FA Cup contribution from Nathan Redmond (8 goals/assists in his last 8 FA Cup games).

As a consequence, both teams will head into tonight’s match in good spirits and full of confidence.

In the league, again, things have been on a pretty even keel between the two sides of late with both having picked up six points from their last five games played. However, it has been Southampton that’s proven more difficult to beat, losing just once in that period compared to Brentford’s three defeats – though, it should be noted that two of those losses came against the top two teams in the county, Manchester City (0-1) and Chelsea (0-2).

This will be the first time that Brentford and Southampton have met in the league this year but they did duke it out back in September at St. Mary’s in the EFL Cup, with Brentford’s superior physicality key to a 2-0 win on the road.

Southampton’s home record has improved in recent weeks: the Saints are now unbeaten in six on their home patch but many of these results have been draws.

So, from a betting perspective, we’ve got a Southampton team that’s hard to beat; that’s playing at home, and that has a habit of picking up draws, going up against a Brentford side that has performed exceptionally well against teams outside of the top 6-7 in the league all season.

Like I wrote in the introduction, it’s a really close call!

The current form doesn’t do a great job of separating these teams. But, Brentford -as mentioned- have already shown that they are capable of going to St. Mary’s and picking up a result as they have been there and done it in the EFL Cup.

So, given the superior odds available on the away team tonight, we’ll be crossing our fingers and hoping for a Brentford win.

Southampton vs Brentford prediction: Southampton 1-3 Brentford 13/5 with 888sport

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Southampton vs Brentford betting tips

In recent weeks, Brentford have managed six goals in three games, while Southampton have gone one better with seven in the same span.

Brentford haven’t kept a clean sheet on the road since Week-2 vs Crystal Palace, and Southampton haven’t kept a clean sheet at home since Week-11 vs Aston Villa, meaning that, though we are backing Brentford to win, we’re also expecting a glut of goals in this match!

At 888sport, it’s possible to wager on Brentford leaving St. Mary’s with three points in the bag but with the total goals in the game at +1.5 at odds of 15/4, meaning a £10 bet pays out £47.50.

Southampton vs Brentford betting tip: Brentford to win; total goals +1.5 at 15/4 with 888sport

Southampton vs Brentford odds

Southampton vs Brentford match odds

Southampton @ 11/10 with 888sport

Draw @ 23/10 with 888sport

Brentford @ 11/5 with 888sport

Southampton vs Brentford total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 21/20 with 888sport

Under 2.5 goals @ 3/4 with 888sport

