Southampton vs Arsenal Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Arsenal should be looking for another win when they take on a Southampton side that’s lucky to be away from the red zone.

Southampton v Arsenal Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Southampton 14/5 Arsenal 19/20 Draw 13/5

Southampton v Arsenal Predictions

It would be an understatement to state that the Saints have been lucky. In the past few weeks, they’ve displayed a form that is akin to a side that is fighting for its survival. And they simply imploded at the weekend, losing 6-0 to Chelsea. And they could have even conceded 9 goals.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men are slowly slipping down the table and the only reason why they aren’t in a relegation fight yet is because of a decent start they made to the campaign. However, results need to pick up since teams around them are also not going to be very unforgiving.

Arsenal have lost their way somewhat in recent weeks. Injuries to key players has coincided with the Gunners dropping out of the top four. After suffering back to back defeats at the hands of Brighton and Crystal Palace, the London giants need to start winning again.

On May 12, they take on Tottenham in the bitter North London derby. That game could define their future. However, in order to make the game matter more to them, Mikel Arteta’s men need to return to winning ways.

Southampton v Arsenal prediction: Arsenal to win @ 19/20 with Bet UK

Southampton v Arsenal Betting Tips

Saints v Gunners betting tip: Over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with Bet UK

How to Watch Southampton v Arsenal Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

When is Southampton v Arsenal?

The game will take place on April 16, 2022.

What time does Southampton v Arsenal Kick Off?

The game kicks off at 15:00 PM UK time

Southampton v Arsenal Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Southampton Team News

Armando Broja is set to return to the starting XI after sitting out the game against Chelsea, his parent club. Lyanco, Alex McCarthy and Shane Long are likely to return from injury.

Oriol Romeu had a shocker last week and could make way for Ibrahima Diallo.

Southampton Predicted Line Up

Forster; Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; S. Armstrong, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi; Adams, Broja

Arsenal Team News

Arsenal will not be able to rely on Kieran Tierney who is out for the rest of the season. Thomas Partey also misses out alongside Takahiro Tomiyasu.

Nuno Tavares is likely to return to the starting XI with Granit Xhaka set to feature in midfield alongside Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Arsenal Predicted Line Up

Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Best Southampton v Arsenal Free Bets