Countries
×
https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/uk-fg.svg United Kingdom https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/011-united-states.svg United States https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/flag-germany.svg Deutschland
Home News southampton v tottenham hotspur preview prediction and betting tips

Football Betting Tips – Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur preview & prediction

updated

10 mins ago

on

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to continue their impressive run of form with a win over Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday afternoon.
 

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.

Match Info

Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, St Mary’s Stadium. 

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur preview

The Londoners have shown great improvement under new manager Antonio Conte and they have climbed to 5th in the standings. Spurs will be looking to break into the top four with a win here.
 
Meanwhile, Southampton are 14th in the league table and they have been quite inconsistent in recent weeks.  It remains to be seen whether they can pull off a morale-boosting win at home.

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur team news

Southampton possible starting lineup: Caballero; Valery, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; S. Armstrong, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo; Adams, A. Armstrong

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Lloris; Tanganga, Dier, Rodon; Doherty, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Davies; Alli, Bergwijn; Kane

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur form guide

Tottenham have picked up four wins and two draws in their last six league matches and they will be firm favourites heading into this contest.
 
Southampton on the other hand have picked up just one win in their last six league matches.

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Southampton 13/5
• Draw – 13/5
• Tottenham Hotspur – 21/20

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Tottenham are the team in form and they will be expected to pick up all three points here. They have managed to win their last three matches against Southampton in all competitions and they should be able to extend that run here.
 
The home side have conceded at least twice in six of their last seven league matches and the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min are likely to find a way past their defence with ease.
 

Prediction: Spurs to win at 21/20 with Betfred

Bet on Spurs to beat Southampton at 21/20 with Betfred

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur Free Bet at Betfred

image 2021 10 19T11 05 27 625Z

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.

To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

  1. Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page
  2. Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit
  3. Bet £10 on any sports event
  4. Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account

Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred

© 2006-2021. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens