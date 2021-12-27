Football Betting Tips – Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, St Mary’s Stadium.
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur preview
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur team news
Southampton possible starting lineup: Caballero; Valery, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; S. Armstrong, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo; Adams, A. Armstrong
Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Lloris; Tanganga, Dier, Rodon; Doherty, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Davies; Alli, Bergwijn; Kane
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur form guide
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Southampton – 13/5
• Draw – 13/5
• Tottenham Hotspur – 21/20
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur prediction
Prediction: Spurs to win at 21/20 with Betfred
Bet on Spurs to beat Southampton at 21/20 with Betfred
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur Free Bet at Betfred
Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.
To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:
- Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page
- Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit
- Bet £10 on any sports event
- Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account
Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred