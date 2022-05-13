Soudal Open Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

THE DP WORLD TOUR takes us to Belgium this week, as some of the best golfers in the world compete in the Soudal Open. In what is the final European Tour event prior to the PGA Championship next week, players will be looking to hit form at the perfect time before next weeks second major championship of the year. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you for the Soudal Open this week!

The Soudal Open Preview

After a compelling British Masters last week, the DP World Tour takes us to Antwerp in Belgium this week. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to Rinkven International Golf Club in a bid to win the Soudal Open in what should be a fun-filled, eventful week in mainland Europe.

Some notable names such as Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bernd Wiesberger, Edoardo Molinari, Andy Sullivan and hometown hero, Thomas Pieters, all feature in Antwerp this week.

After two editions of the Belgian Open in 2018 and 2019, golf from Belgium is returning to the DP World Tour this week for the Soudal Open. The tournament takes place just outside Antwerp in Schilde.

Thomas Pieters is the biggest favourite of the home country Belgian superstars, but the likes of Thomas Detry and Nicolas Colsaerts also line up at Rinkven International this week for this big Belgian barnstormer.

The prize money for this event is staggering. The prize pot is a tasty $1.87 million, with the winner taking home a tidy $170,000. So although this isn’t necessarily regarded as one of the biggest tournaments on the DP World Tour calendar, there is still a mouth-watering prize fund to play for.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the Soudal Open this week at Rinkven International Gold Club.

The Soudal Open betting tips

Soudal Open Tip 1: Thomas Pieters to win @ 22/1 with BoyleSports

Our first tip for this week’s golfing action from Belgium, is a Belgian himself. Thomas Pieters is currently ranked third on the DP World Tour rankings, behind only Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy.

The 36th best player in the Official World Golf Rankings started his year off with a bang, winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January, as well as picking up a tidy $1.2m in the process.

Pieters is the highest ranked plyer from Belgium, and with this being a tournament not only in his home country, but in his home town of Antwerp as well, we think he will be extremely motivated and confident of winning the Soudal Open.

The 30-year-old hasn’t been as active on the DP World Tour this year as he has been previously, but does also play on the PGA Tour, hence why he hasn’t had as many starts this season in Europe.

On his day, Pieters has a stellar game capable of beating anyone. With his innate driving ability off the tee mixed with consistent irons and a delicate short game, Pieters is certainly one of the leading market contenders here this week at Rinkven International and one to keep an eye on for sure.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 22/1 with BoyleSports.

Soudal Open Tip 2: Rafa Cabrera Bello to win and each-way @ 70/1 with BoyleSports

Rafa Cabrera Bello is currently ranked just outside the top 10 on the DP World Tour rankings.

This season, the Spaniard hasn’t quite hit the heights that he is capable of, not winning in a couple of years and not finishing inside the top 25 yet this season on the European Tour.

We think this could be the week that Cabrera Bello’s luck changes. On his day, the 37-year-old is one of the best players in Europe outside of the big names, so good form for the four time DP World Tour winner is surely just around the corner.

The layout of the course in Belgium will suit Cabrera Bello, with it being similar to the majority of golf courses in his homeland of Spain.

At a huge price of 70/1 with BoyleSports, we simply couldn’t ignore him. A world renowned golfer who on his day is capable of blitzing the field. Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 70/1 with BoyleSports.

Other notable mentions

Although Pieters and Cabrera Bello are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Thomas Detry @ 22/1, Victor Perez @ 35/1, George Coetzee @ 50/1, Richie Ramsey @ 60/1 and Matthew Jordan @ 66/1. All prices are with BoyleSports.

