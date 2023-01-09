Sony Open Preview | Golf Betting Picks, Predictions and Best Odds

After Jon Rahm sensationally triumphed last week at the Tournament Of Champions, this week attentions turn to the 2023 Sony Open from Wai’alae Country Club, East Honolulu, Hawaii, USA.

Some huge names in the world of golf travel to Hawaii looking to get their 2023 PGA Tour season off to the best possible start. The PGA Tour is back up and running, with the field’s gradually picking up again ahead of what is set to be another sensational season of golf action. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting picks and promos for you on this page!

After the Tournament Of Champions last week, the PGA Tour is back on the road, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week in Hawaii? Without further ado, here are our Sony Open betting picks and as we bid to predict the winner this week from Wai’alae Country Club, East Honolulu, Hawaii.

Exclusive Betting Promos & Free Bets For The Sony Open

Sony Open Golf Preview

After a compelling Tournament Of Champions last week at the Kapaluta Plantation Course, this week is the turn of the 2023 Sony Open. Some of the world’s best golfers are in action, looking to win this stellar event. Golf in the United States is always a delight, so this week should be another thrilling one on the PGA Tour.

The Sony Open field will be hopeful of hitting their best form this week, looking to win a sizable share of the $7,900,000 prize pot. This is gradually becoming a bigger tournament each year on the Tour, and certainly one that attracts big crowds, a sizable prize pot and a stellar field of golfing talent.

Some notable names from the golfing world such as Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and Billy Horschel are in action, looking to lift the trophy come late afternoon on Sunday.

Last year, Hideki Matsuyama triumphed as he fended off Russell Henley in a play-off after both men finished on -23 par after 72 holes. Matsuyama comes to Hawaii this week aiming to defend his 2022 title, and is priced at +1600 with BetOnline to walk away victorious once again in this tournament.

Taking a look at the course itself, Wai’alae Country Club at is a quite exquisite piece of golfing architecture. It is a delightful golf course to play on, originally designed by Seth Raynor in 1927. It is a par 72 and 7,125 yards in length. The course has some stunning scenery, including tremendous fairways and sloping greens, as well as a few treacherous water hazards.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2023 Sony Open event this week from Wai’alae Country Club, East Honolulu, Hawaii, USA.

Sony Open Betting Picks

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

Sony Open Tip 1: Jordan Spieth To Win @ +1600 with BetOnline

Our first selection and best bet to win the 2023 Sony Open this week from Hawaii, is the former world number one and three-time major champion, Jordan Spieth.

Spieth comes here after a strong showing on the PGA Tour last year. The 29-year-old won the RBC Heritage last season after defeating Patrick Cantlay in a play-off, as well as finishing second at the AT&T Byron Nelson. It’s safe to say Spieth is back to near his very best, and is a force to be reckoned with again on the PGA Tour.

Spieth had had several problems with his game for a year or two, but has put that behind him and is back in some of the best form of his career. At one stage, Spieth was head and shoulders above everyone else in the world of golf, and is heading back in that trajectory.

Most recently, Spieth won every match at the Presidents Cup, going 5-0-0 and claiming the most points for anyone in Team USA. When he is on song, Spieth is a joy to watch. If he can get the driver going this week and hit the fairway regularly, he will be there or there abouts come Sunday.

Do not be surprised if Spieth wins one of the big four major championships this year. He is super talented and when at his best, is certainly one of the leading players in world golf, especially with a putter in his hand.

He is in exceptional form and currently ranked at number 15 in the Official World Golf Rankings. No wonder he is amongst the betting favorites this week and is therefore our best bet of the tournament.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of +1600 with BetOnline.

Sony Open Tip 2: Collin Morikawa To Win and Each-Way @ +3300 with BetOnline

Our each-way selection this week at the Sony Open is the former PGA Championship American golfing star, Keegan Bradley.

Bradley got back in the winners circle at the end of last year, winning the Zozo Championship in October. This was Bradley’s 5th PGA Tour victory and 11th career win as a golfer. He is currently ranked inside the Top 25 in the Official World Golf Rankings and looks a decent shout this week in Hawaii.

The 36-year-old finished just outside the Top 10 in this tournament last season on -15 par, just eight shots off the winner, Hideki Matsuyama. It is clear that Bradley plays well around this track, so do not rule out another great showing from Bradley here this weekend.

After years of relatively poor golf and a huge drop down the rankings, it seems Bradley is back to somewhere near his best and is certainly a force to be reckoned with at the Sony Open this week.

A really consistent player who doesn’t seem to make too many costly mistakes. Comes here in decent form after a good season last year and a decent opening tournament last wee at the Tournament Of Champions. Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of +3300 with BetOnline.

Other notable mentions

Although Spieth and Bradley are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Tom Kim @ +1200, Hideki Matsuyama @ +2200, Tom Hoge @ +2800, Si Woo Kim @ +3500 and Russell Knox @ +8000. All prices are with BetOnline.

Sony Open 2023 Odds

Haven’t claimed our sensational golf betting offers yet? Don’t worry, take a look at the best betting sites and claim the best bookmaker free bets. Be sure to also check out the best offshore betting sites.

Here is a list of BetOnline‘s prices for the upcoming golf this week:

CJ Cup Golfers Odds Play Tom Kim +1100 Sungjae Im +1400 Jordan Spieth +1600 Hideki Matsuyama +1600 Russell Henley +2000 Corey Conners +2200 Brian Harman +2500 Tom Hoge +2800 Kegan Bradley +3000 Billy Horschel +3000 Taylor Montgomery +3300 Adam Scott +3300 Cameron Davis +3500 Si Woo Kim +3500 Keith Mitchell +4000 Maverick McNealy +4000

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Other Content You May Like