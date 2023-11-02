The Songline odds for the Breeders’ Cup Mile are +250 with the best US sportsbooks for Saturday’s $2m horse race at Santa Anita Park, California.



Songline Odds For Breeders’ Cup Mile 2023

The Japanese-trained Songline is the Breeders’ Cup Mile favorite with a lot of the best US horse racing sportsbooks and it’s easy to see why.

This 5 year-old mare was last seen flying at the finish to be a nose second in the G2 Mainichi Okan over 1m1f in Tokyo, where you feel another few strides would have won.

Prior to that run, she won the G1’s Yasuda Kinen and Victoria Mile at Tokyo – both over a mile – and that is solid form to bring to the Breeders Cup Mile table.

Regular jockey Keita Tosaki comes over to the US to ride and being a mare will get a handy 3lb weight allowance from the boys in the race.

The Japanese-bred Karakontie, who was trained in France, won the Breeders’ Cup Mile in 2014.

While Songline’s main rivals in the race look to be the Godolphin pair Master Of The Seas and Mawj, with these powerful owners winning the last two runnings of this Breeders’ Cup race.

Songline Breeders’ Cup Odds at +250 with Bovada

Breeders’ Cup Mile Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Mile odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

Songline +250

Mawj +400

Master Of The Seas +400

Kelina +650

Casa Creed +900

Gina Romantica +1400

More Than Looks +1600

Du Jour +2000

Exaulted +2000

Astromomer +2000

Win Carnelian +3500

Lucky Score +5000

Masteroffoxhounds +5000

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Mile?



📅Time/Date: 1:30pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)

🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita (1 mile)

💰 Purse: $2m

📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV

🎲 Odds: Songline +250 | Master Of The Seas +400 | Mawj +400 | Kelina +650

WATCH: Songline Running Second In The Mainichi Okan

