Song Yadong Next Opponent Odds

After his unanimous decision victory over Chris Gutierrez, Song Yadong, ranked seventh in the UFC bantamweight division, is looking towards his next bout. With a callout of Petr Yan and a willingness to face any top-five opponent, the division’s competitive landscape offers several exciting possibilities.

Petr Yan Favorite to Face Song Yadong Next After Callout

Song Yadong has set his sights on Petr Yan, ranked fifth in the bantamweight division, as his next opponent, with odds of +125. Yan tweeted a yawn emoji during the Yadong vs. Gutierrez fight on the weekend.

🥱 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) December 10, 2023

After the fight, Yadong called out Yan, who presumably feels like this UFC bout would be a more entertaining clash than Yadong’s win over Gutierrez.

Deivison Figueiredo A Potential Opponent for Yadong

Deivison Figueiredo, transitioning impressively to bantamweight with a recent win over Rob Font, emerges as another likely contender for Yadong, carrying odds of +175.

A bout against the former flyweight champion would be a significant test for Yadong. Figueiredo is currently ranked eighth in the bantamweight division, but the win over Font suggests he could be a real contender at the top of the division.

Could Recovering Cory Sandhagen be Next UFC Bout for Yadong?

Cory Sandhagen, currently recovering from an injury and ranked fourth in the bantamweight division, stands as a potential matchup for Yadong, with odds of +450.

A fight with Sandhagen could provide Yadong with an opportunity to climb higher in the bantamweight rankings. But given Sandhagen’s talent, this could be a potential high risk, high reward scenario for Yadong.

SportsLens Commentary

“Song Yadong’s next fight choices are indicative of his ambition in the bantamweight division,” comments Nick Raffoul, Head of News at SportsLens. “His callout of Petr Yan and the odds on his next opponent being top contenders like Figueiredo and Sandhagen spotlight his readiness to take on the division’s best.

“Yadong’s strategy of targeting high-ranked opponents seemingly underlines his pursuit of the title and his determination to make a significant impact in the UFC.”