Snoop Dogg March Madness 2023 Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks

Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
The start of the March Madness and the NCAA Tournament are right around the corner, and brackets are being filled out around the country. Rapper and entertainer Snoop Dogg has gotten in on the fun, and has already turned in his picks and predictions for the big dance.

Snoop Dogg March Madness 2023 Bracket

When taking a look at the bracket that Snoop Dogg filled out and analyzing his predictions, it seems rather obvious that he is a fan more than an analyst. He has selected mostly favorites throughout, with a couple of 10-seeds over 7-seeds sprinkled in.

In each of the South, West, and Midwest regions, Snoop has the 1-seed meeting the 2-seed in the Elite 8. In fact, in his Sweet 16, he predicted just one participant being higher than a 6-seed. That team would be USC. Snoop has long had ties with the school’s athletic program, often showing up to sporting events and even taking part in some of the football team’s practices in different years.

Snoop Dogg March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

Duke To Advance To Final Four (+500)

The Blue Devils had a rough start to the 2022 regular season, but finished as one of the hottest teams in the country, eventually winning the ACC Tournament Championship. They’ll have a tough test against Purdue should both make it to the Sweet 16, but Duke can beat anybody if they can get past the Boilermakers.

Bet on Duke to reach the Final 4 (+500)

USC to reach the Elite 8 (+850)

Betting on the Trojans to win the title might not be a good idea, but them getting to the Elite 8 might not be that far-fetched. They specialize in defense, and could give trouble to Marquette in Round 2. It is obviously a homer pick for Snoop, but he might be on to something given the +850 value.

Bet on USC to reach the Elite 8 (+850)

UCLA to win the National Championship (+1200)

They may not be his university of choice, but picking UCLA to win the National Championship can still feel like a homer choice from Snoop. He was wise enough to cut off USC’s run through his bracket at some point, and is instead taking the other team from his hometown to win it all. The Bruins are +1200 to win it all, the second-shortest odds of the 2-seeds.

Bet on UCLA to win the National Title (+1200)

 

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
