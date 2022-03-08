Countries
Snooker Live Streaming | How to Watch Turkish Masters Live Stream for Free

Updated

1 hour ago

on

kyren wilson

The maiden Turkish Masters is underway with the tournament representing the first time a professional snooker event has been held in Turkey – and here is how you can live stream every match for free.

How to watch Turkish Masters Snooker Live in the UK

    In order to watch a Turkish Masters match via live stream on bet365 you must have some cash in your account. Once you have deposited funds simply click on the snooker ball icon on the ‘in play’ section of the home page to take your to the snooker section of the site.

    There you will be presented with a list of all the matches currently in progress, along with the live score. Once you locate the match you want to bet on and watch, place your bet and then locate the rectangle with a triangular ‘play’ symbol inside it. This is to the right hand side of the odds for each match. Click that symbol and ‘voila’ the game with begin to live stream.

Screen Shot 2022 03 08 at 11.00.00

Outright odds to win the Turkish Masters Snooker

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Judd Trump 7/2 Bet365 logo
John Higgins 5/1 Bet365 logo
Zhao Xintong 8/1 Bet365 logo
Yan Bingtao 10/1 Bet365 logo
Kyren Wilson 10/1 Bet365 logo
Mark Allen 11/1 Bet365 logo
Ding Junhui 16/1 Bet365 logo
Jack Lisowski 20/1 Bet365 logo
Mark Williams 22/1 Bet365 logo
Ricky Walden 25/1 Bet365 logo

 

Turkish Masters Betting tips

Zhao Xintong is finally beginning to live up to his much-hyped expectations and could be on track for a win here in Turkey. The Chinese talent showed glimpses of his unquestionable talent in the first round despite being made to work hard for his 5-4 win over Michael White. Three-time world champion Mark Williams said he played against Zhao when he was eight or nine years of age, with the Chinese youngster making two centuries in a televised exhibition match.

Judd Trump is in action on Tuesday afternoon after losing the Welsh Open final on Sunday evening to Joe Perry, but whether that defeat has dented his confidence remains to be seen. He is the bookmaker’s favourite but perhaps backing him is too risky based on his stuttering 0-5 final loss. Second favourite John Higgins wrapped a fairly straightforward victory 5-2 over Dylan Emery and the veteran looks in solid form.

But it was Kyren Wilson who showed the most sparking form in round one with a 5-0 demolition of Rory McLeod at the Nirvana Cosmopolitan Hotel. Wilson was cueing excellently and produced a terrific clearance of 116 in the second frame before surging further ahead with breaks of 83, 85 and a century to wrap up the win. McLeod scored just nine points in the match.

Turkish Masters betting tip: Kyren Wilson to win the tournament @ 11/1 with bet365

2022 Turkish Masters schedule

The Turkish Masters began on Monday 7 March and ends on Sunday 13 March.

Quarter-finals: March 10/11th

Semi-finals: March 12th

Final: March 13th

Where does the Turkish Masters Snooker take place?

The Turkish Masters Snooker takes place at the Nirvana Cosmopolitan Hotel in Antalya, Turkey.

Bet365 Snooker Live Streaming

To watch any snooker live streams on the bet365 live streaming player.

  • Click here to sign up to bet365
  • Register an account by entering your details
  • Make a deposit of £5 or more to activate your account
  • Watch any snooker live streams on bet365
