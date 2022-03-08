Snooker Live Streaming | How to Watch Turkish Masters Live Stream for Free

The maiden Turkish Masters is underway with the tournament representing the first time a professional snooker event has been held in Turkey – and here is how you can live stream every match for free.

How to watch Turkish Masters Snooker Live in the UK

Outright odds to win the Turkish Masters Snooker

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Judd Trump 7/2 John Higgins 5/1 Zhao Xintong 8/1 Yan Bingtao 10/1 Kyren Wilson 10/1 Mark Allen 11/1 Ding Junhui 16/1 Jack Lisowski 20/1 Mark Williams 22/1 Ricky Walden 25/1

Turkish Masters Betting tips

Zhao Xintong is finally beginning to live up to his much-hyped expectations and could be on track for a win here in Turkey. The Chinese talent showed glimpses of his unquestionable talent in the first round despite being made to work hard for his 5-4 win over Michael White. Three-time world champion Mark Williams said he played against Zhao when he was eight or nine years of age, with the Chinese youngster making two centuries in a televised exhibition match.

Judd Trump is in action on Tuesday afternoon after losing the Welsh Open final on Sunday evening to Joe Perry, but whether that defeat has dented his confidence remains to be seen. He is the bookmaker’s favourite but perhaps backing him is too risky based on his stuttering 0-5 final loss. Second favourite John Higgins wrapped a fairly straightforward victory 5-2 over Dylan Emery and the veteran looks in solid form.

But it was Kyren Wilson who showed the most sparking form in round one with a 5-0 demolition of Rory McLeod at the Nirvana Cosmopolitan Hotel. Wilson was cueing excellently and produced a terrific clearance of 116 in the second frame before surging further ahead with breaks of 83, 85 and a century to wrap up the win. McLeod scored just nine points in the match.

Turkish Masters betting tip: Kyren Wilson to win the tournament @ 11/1 with bet365

2022 Turkish Masters schedule

The Turkish Masters began on Monday 7 March and ends on Sunday 13 March.