Skip Bayless, the well-known sports analyst, has given his predictions for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Glendale, AZ. In a recent segment on his show, Bayless declared, “The over/under for this game is 50.5. I think it will go over. I think the final score is going to be in the range of 30-27.”

Bayless’ Bold Super Bowl Predictions

Final Score: Eagles 30-27 Chiefs +6600

Final Score: Chiefs 30-27 Eagles +4000

Total Points: Over 51 -113

Travis Kelce Receiving Yards: Over 81.5 –110

Skip Likes Overs and Kelce to Roll

Bayless’ prediction that the Super Bowl will go over its total points line of 51 is not surprising, given his reputation for making bold predictions. Currently, the total points are 51 with BetOnline and the over is favored with odds of -113. If Bayless’ prediction holds true, it would mean the Eagles would win with a scoreline of 30-27, which has odds of +6600. If the Chiefs win with the same scoreline, the odds are +4000.

Total Points

Odds Sportsbook Over 51 -113 Under 51 -107

Known for his controversial opinions, Bayless is a polarizing figure in the world of sports analysis. His opinions often spark debates and are met with both support and criticism. Despite this, Bayless’ predictions and opinions always generate buzz and people can’t help but listen.

In addition to his prediction on the final score, Bayless also believes that Travis Kelce will have a big game. He likes Kelce’s over receiving yards, which is currently at 81.5 with BetOnline. Kelce has been a key player for the Chiefs this season and Bayless thinks he will have a significant impact on the outcome of the game.

The excitement for Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting the game. Bayless’ prediction of a final score in the range of 30-27 and his preference for the over on the total points line have only added to the anticipation. The stage is set for what promises to be a thrilling match, and we won’t have to wait long to see if Bayless’ prediction comes true.