SCOTLAND, fresh from their triumph in the Calcutta Cup, head to Cardiff to take on a Welsh side soundly beaten by the Irish last weekend.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, February 12th

Kick-Off: 14:15 GMT, Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Wales vs Scotland predictions

The teams come into this match in very different situations. A depleted Wales side was soundly beaten last weekend by Ireland, while the Scots will be full of confidence following their narrow victory against England.

Wales haven’t lost to Scotland in Cardiff since way back in 2002, but they’re the underdogs with the bookies in this match. However, the Scots were also favourites to win in last year’s Six Nations encounter, only to be shocked by the Welsh.

This weekend should see the Scots set the record straight and take a valuable win against their Welsh opponents. Doing so would cement them as genuine contenders for the Six Nations title – a title they’ve not won since 1999, when it was still the Five Nations.

However, don’t expect the game to be a rout for Scotland, as the scores could well be much closer than many would expect. Checking the odds at bet365 shows that you can get odds of 9/2 on the Scots triumphing by 1-5 points, which is exactly the bet we’d be placing on this crunch Six Nations encounter.

Wales vs Scotland prediction: Scotland to win by 1-5 points @ 9/2 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Wales vs Scotland betting tips

In beating England, Scotland managed to score only 20 points, while in their match against the Irish, the Welsh notched up a paltry 7. This suggests that the encounter between the two might be a slightly low scoring one, even if both sides will be going up against weaker opposition this weekend.

This means that our attention is immediately drawn to the over/under market for this game, with the mark set at 43-45 by bet365. In our view, this is an overly optimistic points tally, making a bet on under 43 points an exceptionally attractive one.

We’re further buoyed by the thought that, should Scotland overrun their weaker opponents, the chances of the Welsh getting too many on the board are slim. So, even if the Scots notch up 30 points, this bet still has a decent chance of being a winner.

The odds for this bet over at bet365 are just 1/1, which won’t appeal to those looking to scoop a big prize. However, anyone looking for a solid bet that could double their money should jump on this one at bet365.

Wales vs Scotland betting tips: Under 43 points @ 1/1 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Wales vs Scotland odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Wales vs Scotland Match Odds

Wales @ 13/10 with bet365

Draw @ 20/1 with bet365

Scotland @ 8/11 with bet365

Wales vs Scotland Handicap Odds

Wales +2 @ 11/10 with bet365

Draw -2 @ 16/1 with bet365

Scotland -2 @ 10/11 with bet365

Wales vs Scotland free bet

You’ll be able to get £50 of free bets when you head over to bet365 and wager just £10 on sports.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and gives you a nice amount of bonus money to use at bet365, including free bets to use on all Six Nations matches, as well as matches from leagues around the world.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: