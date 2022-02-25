Six Nations 2022: Scotland vs France predictions, betting tips and best bets

It’s week three of the Six Nations, and Scotland play host to France, the strong favourites to take the title.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, February 25th

Kick-Off: 14:15 GMT, Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Scotland vs France predictions

The Six Nations is now well underway, and France have emerged as the dominant force, with victories over both Italy and Ireland. They now travel to Scotland, in a match they’re expected to win, but the Scots have shown that they can cause problems to anyone – just ask the English.

Last time out, Scotland went down to a fighting Welsh side, which was something of a shock. However, their victory over the English in the opening game showed that they’re no slouches and that France will have to treat them very seriously when they arrive at Murrayfield.

In order to retain any chances of winning this year’s Six Nations tournament, Scotland must beat France. A win for the French would see them take a huge step towards the title.

The game is being covered in detail by all major bookmakers, with several betting opportunities. Scotland have odds of 12/5, while France have pretty disappointing odds of 4/11, making a bet on them almost pointless. However, look in the handicaps section at bet365 and there’s a fantastic bet waiting for you.

Despite France being huge favourites, bet365 have only given the Scots a 7.5 point head start. We expect France to roll the Scottish over by more than that, making a bet on France with a -7.5 handicap an exceptionally good one.

You’ll receive odds of 1/1 on this bet over at bet365, meaning that a successful bet will see you doubling your money.

Scotland vs France prediction: France -7.5 to win @ 1/1 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Scotland vs France betting tips

Looking for another Scotland vs France betting tip? If so, we’ve got another fantastic one for you below.

France have been pretty free scoring in this tournament, notching up 37 points against Italy and 30 against a strong Irish side. The fact they’re away at Murrayfield could slow their juggernaut slightly, but we’d still expect them to rack up around 25 points in the game.

However, Ireland showed last week that it is possible to notch up points against the French, scoring 24 of them as they lost in Paris. Our prediction would be Scotland to score somewhere around 17 points. So, overall, our predicted score is something close to 25-17.

We could do two things with this prediction. Firstly, we could head to bet365 and place a bet on there being under 44 points in the game, which would have odds of 1/1. It’s a decent bet, but our last Scotland vs France prediction had short odds, so we’ll instead be recommending something else.

Instead, we’re going to recommend a bet on France to win by 1-10 points, which has odds of 7/4 at bet365.

Scotland vs France betting tips: France to win by 1-10 points @ 7/4 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Scotland vs France odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Scotland vs France Match Odds

Scotland @ 12/5 with bet365

Draw @ 25/1 with bet365

France @ 4/11 with bet365

Scotland vs France Handicap Odds

Scotland +7.5 @ 4/5 with bet365

France -7.5 @ 1/1 with bet365

Scotland vs France free bet

You’ll be able to get £50 of free bets when you head over to bet365 and wager just £10 on sports.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and gives you a nice amount of bonus money to use at bet365, including free bets to use on all Six Nations matches, as well as matches from leagues around the world.

