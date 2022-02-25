Six Nations 2022: Scotland vs France odds, free bets and betting offers

The Six Nations returns this week, as tournament favourites France travel to Murrayfield to face Scotland, who will be looking to bounce back after their disappointing loss to Wales.
If you’re looking to place a bet on Scotland vs France, this is the page for you, as we’ve brought together several of the best free bet bonuses around. Take a look below and claim the ones that catch your eye.
Scotland vs France Six Nations odds
Thinking about a bet on Scotland vs France? If so, you’ll find odds on the result and handicap from bet365 below.
Result
- Scotland to win @ 12/5 with bet365
- Draw @ 25/1 with bet365
- France to win @ 4/11 with bet365
Handicap
- Scotland +7.5 @ 4/5 with bet365
- France -7.5 @ 1/1 with bet365
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
- Check out our predictions for Scotland vs France.
How to claim Scotland vs France free bets
Claiming the Six Nations free bets is a simple process which we have laid out below.
- Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below
- Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer
- Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address
- Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook
- Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook
Scotland vs France Free Bets and Bonuses
Betfred Scotland vs France betting offer: Bet £10 get £60 in bonuses
Make your way over to Betfred and you’ll be able to claim a superb Scotland vs France bonus, worth £60. Simply place a £10 qualifying bet and you’ll then receive £60 in bonuses, of which £20 can be used in the sportsbook.
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Betfred news default
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
bet365 Scotland vs France betting offer: Bet £10, get £50 in bet credits
You’ll find another superb Scotland vs France Six Nations bonus when you head over to bet365. All you need to do is place a bet of £10 or more, and you’ll then receive an unbelievable £50 in free bets to use in the sportsbook.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet UK Scotland vs France free bets: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets
There’s also a fantastic bonus being offered to all new customers at Bet UK. Just head there using the link below and then place a £10 bet. You’ll then get £30 in free bets, which you could use to bet on Scotland vs France.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet UK default news
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
LiveScore Bet Scotland vs France betting offer: Bet £10 get £20 in free bets
Yet another fantastic Scotland vs France Six Nations bonus can be found over at Livescore Bet. Head there using our link and then make a £10 bet. You’ll then find that you receive back £30 in free bets.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
888sport Scotland vs France betting offer: Bet £10 get £40 in free bets + £10 casino bonus
If you make your way to 888sport using the link below, you’ll be able to claim another fantastic bonus. Just place a £10 bet at the site and you’ll receive £40 in free bets, plus you’ll also receive a £10 casino bonus.
Bet £10 Get £40 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £40 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus