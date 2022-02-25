Six Nations 2022: England vs Wales odds, free bets and betting offers

England play host to Wales this weekend in the third round of fixtures in the 2022 Six Nations, with the hosts hoping to stop Welsh momentum after their victory over Scotland.

If you’re looking for the best England vs Wales free bets, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve listed five great free bets below. Why not head to one or more of the sites and claim your free bets before the match?

England vs Wales Six Nations odds

Thinking about a bet on England vs Wales? If so, you’ll find odds on the result and handicap from bet365 below.

Result

Handicap

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Check out our predictions for England vs Wales.

How to claim England vs Wales free bets

Claiming the Six Nations free bets is a simple process which we have laid out below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer

Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

England vs Wales Free Bets and Bonuses

Betfred England vs Wales betting offer: Bet £10 get £60 in bonuses

Make your way over to Betfred today using our link and you’ll be able to claim a superb welcome bonus. Just place a £10 bet in the sportsbook and you’ll then receive £60 in bonuses, some of which you can use to bet on England vs Wales.

Betfred news default 604 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses Copied Claim offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion.

bet365 England vs Wales betting offer: Bet £10, get £50 in bet credits

bet365 are offering a fantastic Six Nations betting offer, which you can claim when you use our link. Simply join the site and then place a £10 bet, and you’ll then receive back £50 in bet credits.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet UK England vs Wales free bets: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets

If you head over to Bet UK, you’ll find a fantastic England vs Wales free bet bonus. Just sign up and then make a £10 bet, after which you’ll receive £30 in free bets to use anywhere in the sportsbook.

Bet UK default news Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

LiveScore Bet England vs Wales betting offer: Bet £10 get £20 in free bets

There’s also a fantastic free bet bonus being offered over at LiveScore Bet. Head over there right now and make a £10 bet. You’ll then receive £20 in free bets, which you could use to bet on England vs Wales in the Six Nations.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

888sport England vs Wales betting offer: Bet £10 get £40 in free bets + £10 casino bonus

888sport are offering one of the best England vs Wales bonuses around, and you can claim it by heading to the sportsbook using our link. When there, make a £10 bet and you’ll then receive £40 in free bets, as well as a £10 casino bonus.